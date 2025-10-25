What happened to Randall Cobb’s family? ‘Special Forces’ star breaks down on show recalling house fire

The former NFL wide receiver’s resilience on the FOX reality series comes after surviving a terrifying house fire that nearly cost his family everything.

Randall Cobb may be pushing his physical and emotional limits on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4, but his true test of endurance came long before he ever set foot on the show. In 2024, the former Green Bay Packers star and his family faced a devastating ordeal when their home in Nashville, Tennessee, was destroyed by a fire. It was a traumatic experience that left them shaken but grateful to be alive. Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, broke the heartbreaking news in a joint statement on June 26, 2024. They revealed that a late-night blaze engulfed their home after a Tesla charger caught fire in their garage.

“We are lucky to be alive,” Aiyda wrote in her Instagram Story at the time, recalling the terrifying night. “The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage last night and quickly spread.” According to local reports from WSMV, the incident was still under investigation in the weeks following the fire, though the family never released further details about the cause. The couple’s terrifying escape from the flames involved not only themselves but also their three children, including a baby who was only three months old at the time. “We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our backs and no shoes on our feet,” Aiyda shared, describing the frantic moments as they fled for safety.

In a follow-up post, Cobb expressed his deep gratitude for their survival and for the first responders who risked their lives to control the fire. “First and foremost, we are safe and healthy,” he wrote on Instagram post. “I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie. I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head. He didn’t even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and we were going to lose him. He is a true hero.” While the fire left their property heavily damaged, and possibly unsalvageable, Cobb said the tragedy served as a painful reminder of what truly matters.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable,” he noted. “But this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family.” The emotional scars from that night still linger, and as viewers watch Cobb face the brutal challenges of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,’ his story carries deeper meaning. The FOX series places celebrities in extreme conditions, testing their resilience under military-style training, something Cobb has already proven he possesses in real life. Furthermore, as reported by TV Insider, ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.