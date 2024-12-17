‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose gets back in the dating game after setback

‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose revealed that he had broken up with Bahamian model Sienna Evans

After a messy affair with Bahamian model Sienna Evans, 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose is ready to dive back into love. Shep was recently blindsided when Sienna—whom he believed was his soulmate—was revealed to be secretly seeing another man. The incident went viral on TikTok, exposing the betrayal and leaving Shep feeling both embarrassed and hurt. His co-stars have described the situation as "sad" and manipulative. However, despite the painful experience, Shep remains undeterred in his quest for love.

The star of the Bravo show has signed up on a new dating app and made a profile indicating that he is ready to move on. His romantic history, which includes his admission of cheating on ex Taylor Ann Green, hasn't been easy, but this time around, Shep appears genuinely committed to finding that special someone. For some fans, Shep diving back into the dating pool has come as a surprise. Whether or not he will find 'the one' remains to be seen, but his resilience proves he is not giving up on love just yet.

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose has signed up on a new dating app (Reddit/@southerncharm)

Taylor Ann Green thinks ex-Shep Rose is ‘not capable’ of settling down

Taylor Ann Green believes that her ex, Shep Rose, isn’t "capable" of settling down. In an interview with 'PEOPLE', Green dishes about Shep's dating history and mindset following their two-year relationship, which ended in 2022.

While Shep acknowledged he was "definitely thinking about long-term" with ex-Sienna Evans, Taylor isn't so sure. Green says that Shep tends to get "nostalgic" when it comes to the concept of settling down, but she highly doubts he can go through with it. "I just don't think that he's capable of that," she said, though she did say if he finds someone in the future, she wishes him well.

Taylor Ann Green believes ex-Shep Rose is ‘not capable’ of settling down (BravoTV)

Shep Rose says he was thinking about a future with Sienna Evans

In a sneak peek for Episode 3, Shep opens up to Austen Kroll about his romance with 26-year-old model Sienna Evans. "Man, I really like her," Shep says, revealing that he's been drawn in by Sienna's "amazing aura." He even reveals that he's starting to consider a future, marking a significant shift in his thinking.

Despite hitting it off and going on the most adventurous dates, the long-distance relationship proved challenging. Sienna lives in Nassau, Bahamas, so most of their communication was over FaceTime and texts. While Shep seemed hopeful about the romance and even threw around the L-word, he has since confirmed the two broke up during an appearance at Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024. He says the distance ultimately got in the way.