‘Southern Charm’ star Craig Conover addresses Kyle Cooke's claims about his business

'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover finally responded to claims from his former best friend, Kyle Cooke, suggesting he doesn’t run his own business. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, December 12, the Bravo star shared his thoughts on Kyle’s controversial statement. Craig responded patiently, admitting that the remarks “always hurt” his feelings.

The reality star elaborated, saying, “I’m proud of what we’ve built, especially with Sewing Down South. We’ve worked really hard—me, Amanda, and Jerry.” Craig added that he and Kyle had addressed their tensions over the summer, but the issue seems to be "living in [Kyle’s] head." He also noted that Andy had hoped Kyle would say “something nice” about him, but instead, the comments had a lasting impact. The feud between Craig and Kyle dates back to when Craig partnered with Spritz Society, a competitor of Kyle's hard seltzer brand, Loverboy.

In September 2024, Craig shared insights into his current relationship with Kyle, expressing disappointment over Kyle’s decision to publicly criticize him for collaborating with another brand. “Kyle is actually one of my closest friends in the Bravo world,” the 'Southern Charm' star explained to E! News. “I really enjoy going to film with him, I like hanging with him, we used to do double dates, so I was surprised because I think our friendship goes outside of filming. I was just bummed," he added.

Craig shared that he never anticipated joining the Spritz Society would create so much drama between him and Kyle. “If any of my friends ever got an offer to do something with a home decor company, I would want them to do it,” he explained. “I think the spaces are really big and I think a rising tide lifts all ships. I think we just look at things differently, and that's okay.”

Despite the tension, the reality stars have made efforts to move past their differences. “I do like Kyle a lot and we've had a lot of good memories throughout the year,” Craig continued. “So I think it was more I didn't understand it. I also was just shocked. You'll get to see how that plays out when Summer House comes out.”

How are things between Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo?

During the appearance on WWHL, Craig addressed the breakup rumors with his girlfriend of three years, Paige DeSorbo. "I got asked about it last night, and I didn't even know," the 'Southern Charm' star said. "They were like, 'Are you guys being paid to break up or something?' And I was like, what do you — I think they could tell I was confused. And they're like, 'Oh, that's just a rumor.' And I was like, 'Well, I have no idea.'"

'Southern Charm' Season 10 airs on Thursday, December 5, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo