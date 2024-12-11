‘Southern Charm’ star Shep Rose gets conned amid fake Bahamas romance

Shep Rose was earlier romantically linked with Taylor Ann Green

Shep Rose from 'Southern Charm' got swindled by his girlfriend Sienna Evans, who lied to him about her romantic interests. Shep, smitten by her good looks and charms, thought he finally found a soul mate in the Bahamian model. Their long-distance relationship seemed so promising, with Shep even declaring profound feelings for her early on. However, the reality came to light when one of Sienna's videos surfaced on TikTok and showed she had been with another boyfriend throughout her time on the show. The revelation video went viral, with Sienna seen with her real boyfriend, which means that Shep was used.

Shep's 'Southern Charm' co-stars were shocked by the situation. According to Venita Aspen, one of Shep's friends, he seemed so in love, and it was a pity to witness how he was being manipulated. Although the relationship seemed real for a time, other cast members expressed disappointment when they had spent more time with the couple, such as Rodrigo Reyes. That whole situation took another weird turn when Madison LeCroy claimed that Sienna's grandmother managed a fan page for her, what a strange layer to this deceit!

Venita Aspen says it’s ‘sad’ what happened with Shep Rose

Venita Aspen called what happened to Shep Rose in his most recent relationship "sad." During the 'Southern Charm' Season 10 premiere party, she told E Online that it really did seem like Shep was in love, but that a fan used him. In fact, she said that this was the first time Shep actually appeared to be really in love, and that woman had an ulterior motive. She had a boyfriend, and after filming stopped, she posted about him on TikTok. She thought that was sad to watch, seeing Shep's feelings getting taken advantage of when he really seemed to care about her.

'Southern Charm' star Venita Aspen (@bravotv)



Shep Rose admits cheating on Taylor Ann Green was ‘fun’

Shep Rose shocked fans on a recent episode of 'Southern Charm' when he admitted that cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, was “fun.” The confession came during a heated argument after Taylor teased him about losing a game of ping pong.



When Taylor confronted him about his past infidelity, Shep, who appeared drunk, mumbled, “Sometimes it was fun,” leaving their group of friends stunned. Although he denied making the comment, Taylor, visibly hurt, threw her drink at him and stormed off. This moment added to their already complicated history, as Taylor had previously accused Shep of repeatedly cheating on her during their two-year relationship, which ended in 2022.