'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy's marriage's traumatic turn puts her baby plans on hold

'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy reveals her husband's health crisis

'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle have been married for around two years and have already had a traumatic experience. Madison has revealed in the latest episode that her husband Brett has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer during their first wedding anniversary. The difficult time has tested Madison and Brett as they work together through life challenges.

Madison and Brett's lives quickly turned upside down leaving them devastated and stressed. While the situation was scary, the Bravo show star found relief after Brett got his three-centimeter nodule removed. Brett is now cancer-free but has been facing complications after his surgery which has continued to impact the couple's lives.

Brett's health struggles have drained Madison emotionally and forced her to put a halt on her plans to expand her family. She has a son from her previous marriage but wants to have another child with Brett. However, Madison has recently admitted that she left frustrated after being constantly asked about her baby plan. The pressure to provide an update has only added to her emotional difficulty.

How did 'Southern Charm' stars Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle meet?

'Southern Charm' stars Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle met for the first time in April 2021. Madison was reeling over her split with Austin Kroll when she met Brett in Arizona. She was on vacation with her friends when Brett chased her out of the restaurant to get her contact. Madison was impressed with Brett's effort and exchanged numbers with him.

However, she told her friends at the moment that she believed she had just met her husband. After six months of dating, Brett popped the question to Madison after taking her and her son, Hudson, on a belated birthday celebration. The couple got married in November 2022.

'Southern Charm' stars Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle have messy living arrangement

'Southern Charm' couple Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle had quite a messy living arrangement because of their work. Brett is a chief firefighter based in California and he seemingly continued to live and work in California despite them being married for over two years. Meanwhile, Madison resides in Charleston with her son and Brett visits her often there.

Madison has previously explained that the money is better in California and that's why Brett stayed there. Additionally, Madison insisted that Brett will retire in the next few years and she don't want to ruin his career plans by forcing him to move in with her. Despite living apart, the Bravo show couple managed to spend time with each other and often spend family vacations together.

