How John Pringle’s struggles impacted his ‘Southern Charm’ stint

John Pringle was seen in Seasons 6 and 7 of 'Southern Charm'

John Pringle, who briefly appeared on 'Southern Charm', disappeared from the series without much explanation. Viewers wondered what happened to him. During his run on the show, it was vaguely addressed that Pringle struggled with alcoholism, but was never deeply discussed. Unlike the louder, more over-the-top personalities on the series, Pringle's struggles with drinking presented a darker, less sensational side of reality TV. Many believe that his reason for leaving was because he wanted to pay more attention to himself and his two children in California. Since leaving the show 'Southern Charm', Pringle has kept a relatively low profile.

Now based in Charleston, he has apparently transitioned into a real estate career while still enjoying music and penning and performing heartfelt songs such as "Low Light" and "Strange Point of View." According to people who have met him, he appears content with a quieter, more down-to-earth life, which further supports the idea that the chaotic nature of reality TV simply wasn't a good fit for him. For now, Pringle seems more interested in stability and personal development than in the drama of the small screen.

Why was John Pringle demoted on ‘Southern Charm’?

Fans had wondered why John Pringle had been demoted to guest star status on Season 8 of 'Southern Charm'. Since joining the show, Pringle charmed audiences with his carefree nature and a romantic love triangle with Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll. However, by Season 8, the show had moved on to different storylines and different cast members, including returning star Naomie Olindo and newcomers like Olivia Flowers and Venita Aspen.



With his love triangle wrapped up and no significant conflicts or lingering drama, producers may have felt his storyline had reached its endpoint and thus demoted him. Even though he was demoted from the show, Pringle remained close to his fans through his business projects and social media.

Did John Pringle have a crush on Austen Kroll's girlfriend Madison LeCroy?

John Pringle crushed on Madison LeCroy during the time she was in a relationship with Austen Kroll in Season 7 of 'Southern Charm'. Right from the time he was added into the mix, Pringle didn't hold back from voicing his admiration for Madison over how gorgeous and charming she was. Well, that ignited some spark, as Pringle soon started pursuing her in the subtlest of manners. Even another cast member, Patricia Altschul, encouraged Pringle to pursue Madison, thinking that he might be the better fit for her.

But it never blew up into full-blown drama. Eventually, Pringle realized that Austen was still head over heels for Madison and backed off, respecting their complicated relationship. The love triangle made things awkward at times, but it never developed into a big feud.