'Southern Charm' stars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll hint at Craig Conover's stress over his business

'Southern Charm' Season 10 will likely shed light on Craig Conover's business and its current state. While his business seems to be thriving, his longtime friends beg to differ. During a conversation with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, Austen said, “If Craig is seen with a beer in his hand, he thinks his whole business is going down.” Shep added, “Cutting himself off from everybody is not a solution.” It appears that both Shep and Austen are frustrated with Craig distancing himself from them and focusing more on his relationship with Paige DeSorbo and his business ventures.

This shift has led them to discuss Craig's stress over his career, with the suggestion that he may be overly anxious about his business. It seems he might be turning to beer as a way to cope with his fears. They also seem to believe that his distancing is a result of tension and anxiety. However, this perception doesn’t quite align with the reality of Craig’s business. His pillow line, Sewing Down South, is thriving and was recently reported to be sold out. Despite the concerns of his friends, Craig’s ventures appear far from being on the verge of failure.

What is 'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover's net worth

Much like the other cast member on 'Southern Charm', Craig, reportedly makes $25,000 per episode, according to The Things. Despite passing his Bar exam in 2018, Craig has focused all his attention on his pillow line, Sewing Down South. He has starred on another reality TV show, 'Summer House'.

The reality TV star also hosts the podcast 'Pillows and Beer' with Austen. In May 2024, he signed on as a spokesperson for the alcohol brand Spritz Society. Moreover, Craig is preparing to launch an open bar, By The Way, with Austen. With all of these ventures, Craig’s estimated net worth is $400,000.

'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover talks about his new business venture

During an interview with Post and Courier, Craig shared details about his upcoming business venture, By The Way. He revealed that the open bar would be located near his warehouse in Charleston, South Carolina, adding, “Well, the warehouse was an awesome spot for both locals and visitors alike.”

He continued, “I knew I was shouldering a big task for my friends, who all loved the warehouse.” Craig also mentioned that the design for By The Way is “very cool.” He concluded by stating that his pillow business, Sewing Down South, is his “main baby.”

Have Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover broken up?

In recent weeks, rumors about a breakup between Paige and Craig have been circulating. However, that seems far from the truth. During an interview with E! News at Bravo Fan Fest on Nov. 23, Amanda Batula addressed the speculation that Paige and Craig had quietly split but were “waiting” to announce the news. “Paige would never,” Amanda said. “She would never wait for you to see her breakup on camera. No, that is not happening.”

'Southern Charm' season 10 will air on Thursday, December 5, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo