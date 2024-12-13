'Southern Charm' pays heartfelt tribute to Patricia Altschul's late butler Michael Kelcourse

Michael Kelcourse has worked for 'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul for nearly two decades

'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul's butler Michael Kelcourse died in October 2024 and the Bravo show recently honored him with a heartfelt tribute. Michael had served Patricia since 2004, continuing until his retirement. Michael has also appeared on multiple episodes of the Bravo show becoming one of the fans' favorite characters. He was introduced to viewers as Patricia's right-hand man in the premiere season and most recently made a cameo in Season 9.

He was known for serving up witty banter and delicious cocktails, including Patricia's favorite, martinis. Michael had to leave Patricia's Charleston home because of his health issues but he remained close to the Bravo star and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith. Patricia and Whitney often shared updates about Michael and his family, including moments from their vacations. In her 2017 memoir, 'The Art of Southern Charm' Patricia wrote that hiring Michael was the "best thing I could have done." The Bravo show paid tribute to Michael with a photo of him, accompanied by an "In Loving Memory" message and the span of his life, 1953 to 2024. In the photo, Michael is seen proudly showcasing one of his famous drinks. The tribute was brief but deeply moving, leaving viewers in tears.

How did Patricia Altschul's butler Michael Kelcourse die?

'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul's butler Michael Kelcourse died due to complications related to a spinal cord injury and a stroke. He suffered a second stroke just a few weeks before his death. He has previously suffered from a spinal cord stroke back in 2021. In the years that followed, Michael lived in Sarasota, Florida, where he focused on his rehabilitation.

'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul penned a tribute to Michael Kelcourse

'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul wrote a heartfelt tribute to Michael Kelcourse on social media. She shared that Michael was "more than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years." She added, "Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite."

The Bravo star also mentioned that Michael was deeply touched by the overwhelming number of cards and well-wishes from fans in the two weeks leading up to his death. She noted, "I've been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days. I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed."

