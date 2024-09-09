'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9 Preview: Melanie Cavill's big reveal may change everything

As 'Snowpiercer' nears its conclusion, Melanie Cavill will come clean about the biggest secret of her life, concerning Alex Cavill

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean) revealed the identity of the man who froze the Earth, Episode 9 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 promises to unravel yet another intriguing mystery. The residents of New Eden are fighting Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) and his soldiers to protect themselves and the world's last hope for survival.

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 8, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness), and Liana were rescued by Sam Roche (Mike O'Malley) and brought to New Eden while Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) was also able to bring back Big Alice with Javi's (Roberto Urbina) help. As the crew reunited, they devised a strategy to protect the engine from being stolen while also ensuring that Nima didn’t bomb their town. The stakes couldn't be higher as the survivors face a final battle for survival.

What to expect from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9?

Alex's (Rowan Blanchard) arrival in New Eden initially alarmed the residents, but when the soldiers launched an attack, they were forced to take up arms to defend themselves. The upcoming episode promises to be intense, with the fate of the planet at risk. Only Andre and his friends stand between Earth and extinction.

1. Fierce battle in New Eden

Fans can expect a fierce battle in New Eden, where Andre, Josie, Ruth, Bess Till (Mickey Sumner), Roche, and others will face off against Nima's soldiers, determined to stop them from stealing Big Alice. However, the soldiers have a better chance of winning. They have more weapons, better shooting positions, and bombs that could wipe out the entire town.

The residents of New Eden have the moral strength to fight evil and save the world. They also have the advantage of outnumbering the soldiers attacking them.

2. Will Alex Cavill betray Andre Layton?

In the final moments of Episode 8, Alex Cavill was held at gunpoint by a soldier, who forced her to switch the tracks. If she does that, Nima's soldiers will be able to take away Big Alice for retrofitting. In the absence of the engine, the population at New Eden will be wiped out.

Earlier, Alex had assured Nima that she would deliver Big Alice to him. Now, with the moment of truth upon her, we'll have to wait and see if she betrays her crew by keeping her promise or pulls off a daring move against the soldiers. The synopsis for the next episode mentions that Alex will sabotage the track switch computer, and will escape to Town Hall with Andre's help.

3. Melanie Cavill will make the big revelation

Back on Snowpiercer, Melanie Cavill's (Jennifer Connelly) fate remains uncertain. In Episode 7 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, Nima knocked her unconscious after she tried to stop him from launching Gemini.

In the next episode, Melanie will reveal the identity of Alex's biological father—a mystery that has intrigued fans since Season 1. It is most likely that Nima would turn out to be Alex's father, as Melanie and Nima went to MIT together. If Nima turns out to be Alex's father, it would make sense and add further complexity to the storyline.

When and how to watch 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9?

A fresh episode of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 releases every Sunday on AMC+. As per the schedule, Episode 9 will release next Sunday, September 15.

Membership to AMC+ starts at $4.99/month (with ads) while the ad-free version costs $8.99. You can also opt for the annual plan that costs $83.88, billed yearly, which averages to $6.99 per month. Meanwhile, the first three seasons can be streamed on Netflix.