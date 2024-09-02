'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 8 Preview: Humanity is at the brink of extinction, AGAIN

A new antagonist emerges and the protagonists face new threats as 'Snowpiercer' inches closer to the finale

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Snowpiercer' has just delivered its best episode of the latest season. As the show is nearing its conclusion, long-held secrets are coming to light, and the protagonists are up against their toughest challenges yet, fighting not just for their survival, but for the fate of humanity itself.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 had several remarkable moments while it also paved path for a gripping finale. Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) discovers the identity of the man behind the freeze. Meanwhile, he witnesses Joseph Wilford's (Sean Bean) death as Wilford chooses to consume his poisonous cigar, knowing that Andre would kill him otherwise. Up ahead on the train, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) tries to convince Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) to delay the launch of Gemini. But he is too egoistic to believe that his scientific research may have been wrong once again. He knocks Melanie unconscious using a gas and resumes his mission to take Snowpiercer for the launch.

What to expect from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 8?

The stakes have never been higher as this is no longer just a battle over class divide or power; this time, the survival of all humanity is at risk. With Ben (Iddo Goldberg) already dead and Andre and Melanie's fate hanging in air, the next episode is likely to be as exciting as Episode 7. Here's everything you can expect up ahead:

1) What will happen to Andre Layton, Josie and Liana?

In the final moments of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7, a soldier from Milius's army intentionally disconnected the last compartment of the train that had Andre, Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinnes) and Liana. As Snowpiercer continued its journey on the tracks, Andre's car came to a still in the middle of nowhere.

With no food, or electricity, they are most likely to freeze to death. But don't worry! Andre's story isn't going to end so tragically. In the upcoming episode, we can expect a masked soldier coming to their rescue.

2) Will Dr Nima Rousseau succeed in his mission?

Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) is now in charge of Snowpiercer. With Melanie, Wilford and Andre no longer a threat to his mission, he is mostly like to continue his journey as planned. For now, his only problem is Alex (Rowan Blanchard), who is in the Engine. However, he can easily tackle with her as well, since he has help from other soldiers.

This makes us wonder the fate of the last survivors of the Earth. Melanie and Alex are convinced that Nima's Gemini won't work and can instead wipe out the entire humanity due to high toxicity levels. But Nima takes too much pride in himself that he cannot accept faults in his work. For now, Alex is our only hope that can save Melanie and stop Nima from doing the damage that could never be reversed.

3) Can Big Alice reach New Eden?

Back in New Eden, Javi (Roberto Urbina) has new challenges. Not only are they dealing with depleting batteries for power, they have learnt about the explosives planted all around New Eden. Meanwhile, Big Alice is just few miles away, waiting for the tracks to be checked.

Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) and Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) are impatient and want to head to New Eden since they can't reach Javi over radio. But a sudden explosion catches their attention. Does that mean that the bomb that Javi was trying to disarm has exploded?

Episode 7 ended with mystery. In the next episode, we can expect that Big Alice finally makes it to Big Eden before it's too late.

When and how to watch 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 8?

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 8 is scheduled to release on AMC+, next Sunday, September 8. Season 4 of the post-apocalypse show was acquired by AMC+ as TNT pulled back after three seasons. The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix while Season 4 can be streamed on AMC+. Membership to AMC+ starts at $8.99.