'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Show's biggest mystery reveal jeopardizes Andre Layton's life

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Episode 7 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 answers the biggest mysteries of the show. The fight for survival gets tougher as a new antagonist emerges from the shadows, putting Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) in a tough spot again.

The latest episode serves several notable moments including Joseph Wilford's final face-off against Admiral Anton Milius (Clark Gregg) and Melanie Cavill's emotional breakdown as she learns about Ben's (Iddo Goldberg) death. With Milius no longer in the picture, Melanie attempts to regain control of her engine, unaware of the biggest threat lying ahead of her.

Who caused the apocalypse in 'Snowpiercer'?

Michael Aronov as Dr Nima Rousseau in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7 addresses the biggest suspense of the show that has the fans hooked since Season 1. Andre Layton corners Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean) in the last compartment of the train. Wilford is aware that Andre won't spare his life.

Smoking his cigar, he reveals that he isn't the biggest villain of their lives. He tells Andre that Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) is the one who launched the CW7 compound in the atmosphere nine years ago which caused the freeze. While Nima's science experiment failed, it was Wilford who saved humanity via his train.

Is Joseph Wilford alive in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

Joseph Wilford dies in the latest episode. He knew that Andre wouldn’t spare his life at any cost. Therefore, as a last wish, he asked for permission to light his cigar. He then revealed that it was a poisonous cigar.

Wilford didn't want to die with Andre's bullet and instead wanted to be in charge of his fate. However, his death didn't bring Andre the relief he had expected. Knowing that the biggest villain of their life is still out to ruin their lives, he rushes to stop him.

What happens to Andre Layton and Melanie Cavill in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

As Andre tries to move up the train, one of the metal suit soldiers closes the door and disjoins the last compartment from Snowpiercer. This leaves Andre, Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness) and Liana stranded in an isolated compartment with no food supply or electricity to keep them warm. Their fate hangs in the air as they might just freeze to death unless someone rescues them in the next episode.

Meanwhile, up on the train, Melanie tries to stop Nima from launching his new compound in the atmosphere. She quotes her and Alex's (Rowan Blanchard) research that shows Gemini has high toxicity levels and could be more fatal than the CW7 compound. However, Nima is too egoistic to believe that his compound is not yet ready for launch.

During the heated conversation, he reveals that he has been working on Gemini for 15 years and he couldn't be wrong. As Melanie realises Nima's role in the apocalypse, one of the soldiers holds her while Nima knocks her unconscious using a chemical gas. He then heads to the engine to resume his mission.

Is Javi dead in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Roberto Urbina in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

Back in New Eden, Big Alice is waiting for the tracks to be swept clean of the explosives. Javi (Roberto Urbina) and his team spot a bomb planted on the track. Javi steps up and tries to disarm the bomb. However, we see an explosion on track. The episode ends without revealing if Javi is alive.

It is clear that he succeeded in removing the bomb from the tracks but his own fate remains unclear, serving as another point of intrigue for the next episode.

