One 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 twist has us wondering about Milius's plans

Joseph Wilford's fate hangs in the balance amid Admiral Milius's dictatorship in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Multiple conspiracies and shifting loyalties have been the core element of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4. Fans can expect some unexpected alliances, shocking betrayals and conflicting choices before the show concludes.

Episode 6 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 contained some of the most epic moments that can change the course of the ongoing mystery. This season pits two formidable foes, Admiral Anton Milius (Clark Gregg) and Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), against Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), but even they can't trust each other.

Admiral Milus's evil plan against Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 reveals that Admiral Milius saved Wilford from the tracks and provided him shelter. Both men have their own motives for helping each other. Milius seeks Wilford's help to take over Snowpiercer while Wilford believes that he might be able to get back to his Engine through Milius.

It turns out that Wilford did help Milius in getting the Snowpiercer and Big Alice as well. But now it appears that Milius regrets his decision of working with Wilford. He cleverly sends him down the basement to collect some samples. Milius's plan is to kill Wilford. However, his soldier named Wolf doesn't go through with it and spares Wilford.

Why does Admiral Milius want to kill Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Clark Gregg as Admiral Anton Milius in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

'Snowpiecer' Season 4 doesn't address why Milius wants to kill Wilford. However, we have enough hints that would explain his actions. Just like Wilford, Milius wants to have authority over everything around him. When he sees that Wilford is developing a strong and friendly bond with the soldiers at Silo, he may have become insecure.

This was established during a scene where Wilford was telling a fun story to the soldiers. When Milius saw the casual environment at his camp, he tortured one of his soldiers to establish that he was still in charge and could do whatever he wants.

Morever, an alliance with Wilford no longer serves him any purpose. He was under the impression that Wilford would help him get Big Alice. But now when Bess Till and Ruth have taken Big Alice away, he may be seeing Wilford as a liability.

What's next for Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

Wilford knows that he can't get out of Silo alive until he pairs up with either Milius or Andre. The problem is, both of them want him dead. He eventually convinces Andre to join forces with him to defeat their common enemy, Milius.

In the upcoming episodes, this unusual alliance will threaten Milius's authority over Snowpiercer. It will also be intriguing how the show will end for Wilford. Will he change for good this time, or will he meet a tragic end?

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 is available to stream on AMC+