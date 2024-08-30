Alex is the sharpest person on 'Snowpiercer' — but did she just slip up?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Stakes are high in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 as Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) goes against all odds to save his daughter Liana, who was abducted by Admiral Anton Milius (Clark Gregg). Joining him are Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright), Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness), and Alex (Rowan Blanchard). The only reason why Alex accompanied him on his mission was because she wanted to study the change in climate at different geographical locations.

Andre's plan to rescue his daughter backfired as Milius lured them with a deal and ultimately held them captive at the Silo. Ruth, Ben (Iddo Goldberg), and Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) managed to escape the Silo to disengage Big Alice from Snowpiercer. Alex went to meet Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), Josie was taken under Headwood's care, and Andre couldn't find a way to escape. Among all the chaos, the mystery around Alex's loyalties and her fate remains the most intriguing.

What does Dr Nima Rousseau want from Alex in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, she engages with Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) who explains his work at the Silo. Alex is intrigued by all the research and the scientific achievements to make the Earth a better place. However, she may not be happy with the approach Nima is taking to get the work done. Nima tells her how he plans to create more warm spots similar to New Eden. In the process, she also learns that Nima's experiments turned fatal for his colleagues due to a chemical leak.

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 6, Nima wants a sample from Alex to conduct a test to complete his research. Since Alex is a perfect match for the study, Nima has been interested in her since the beginning. Nima couldn't directly ask her to cooperate but Alex, being a sharp woman, understands Nima's intentions and agrees to give the blood sample.

Does Alex team up with Dr Nima in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Alex has always been one of the most complex characters in 'Snowpiercer'. It's difficult to predict her move, owing to her complex emotions. She is a headstrong girl, who prioritizes work over sentiments. Over the seasons, we have seen her going through difficult losses and making tough decisions than most of the other protagonists.

Has Alex gone against her Big Alice friends to team up with Nima? We don't think so. By the end of the episode, we see her outsmarting Nima by switching the armbands. She tricked him into thinking that she was compliant until she pulled off a big stunt by going down the basement.

In the basement are Andre Layton and Joseph Wilford being held in Milius's captivity, and have no way out. Andre and Joseph couldn't escape until the elevator came down, for which they provoked Milius to send his men down to eliminate them. As Andre and Joseph prepare for the attack, they are shocked to see that it's Alex in the elevator. This is a twist that nobody expected. What made her come down to the basement?

Is she sympathetic toward Andre or her father-like figure Joseph Wilford? It's hard to say yet. But we can assume that learning about Ben's tragic death made her go against Milius and Nima. The protagonists have made several wrong decisions this season and they have learned this lesson the hard way. Being the sharp-minded character that Alex has always been, we hope that her decision of going down turns helpful for all of them instead of bringing them more troubles. In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7, we expect the drama to further escalate as Joseph, Alex, and Andre team up against Milius for an epic showdown.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 is available on AMC+.