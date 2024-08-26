‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 7 Preview: There's one ultimate villain, and it isn't Joseph Wilford

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 will address the show's biggest mystery-- the identity of the man behind the apocalypse

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer’ Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The last few survivors of Earth are fighting against each other despite their common agenda to save humanity in AMC+'s 'Snowpiercer'. Season 4 of the show deviates from its original course as the show's protagonist, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) has found a new mission- to find his daughter, Liana, who was abducted from New Eden. But before the big rescue, he has to face several adversities, unknown threats, and unexpected alliances.

In 'Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 6, we saw that Andre Layton is trapped in the Silo, courtesy of Admiral Anton Milius (Clark Gregg). When Andre sees Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), he attacks him. The physical altercation leaves both of them injured and Wilford manages to secure a safe spot for a while. Wilford knows that he has no way out. As he fears for his life from Milius and Andre, he convinces Andre to join hands with him to escape from Milius's captivity and pursue their respective goals. Meanwhile, Big Alice is already on its way to New Eden, despite low morale of all the passengers, including Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright). Back on Snowpierecer, Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) works with Alex (Rowan Blanchard) to study the nosebleeds phenomena.

What to expect from 'Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 7?

With so much going on in New Eden, Snowpiercer, Big Alice, and the Silo, things are going to get further exciting in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7. Here are all the things you can expect from the upcoming episode:

1) Who's the villain behind the apocalypse?

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, Andre is up against two villains- Joseph Wilford and Admiral Anton Milius. However, things might just take a massive twist in the next episode as the ultimate villain of the show will be revealed. Andre will find out the person who has been experimenting on Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness) and Liana. It might also lead him to the person who started the apocalypse.

Four seasons in, and we still don't know the mastermind behind launching the compound in the atmosphere that caused the entire planet to freeze. For all we know, it may not be Milius, as he is the one who has held the scientists under his command to reverse the compound's effect. It would also be too cliché to have Wilford as the big villain. This shifts our focus to Nima, a new character who can't be trusted. He is a shady scientist who has been doing several experiments for years including the one that caused a chemical leak which turned disastrous for his colleagues and they were turned into objects of an experiment.

2) Will Big Alice reach New Eden before it's too late?

Alison Wright in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Ruth and Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) are on their way to New Eden. However, it's not an easy journey for them. While there's already a massive food shortage on the train, the biggest challenge lies ahead of them. The booby-trapped bridge wasn't an easy one to cross during Big Alice's initial visit to New Eden. But then, the train had genius engineers to rely on. This time, the train is running without any engineer onboard. Could Bess and Ruth pass this obstacle?

Meanwhile, New Eden isn't thriving as well. They are running out of power supply. Moreover, a new threat looms over them as Oz has found out bombs are being placed all around New Eden. This means that the clock is ticking and the entire population might just be wiped out anytime.

3) Is Melanie Cavill returning on 'Snowpiercer'?

Jennifer Connelly in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) was seen in the initial episodes of Season 4 and her presence is being missed by the viewers. For all we know, she is out for some research, AGAIN! However, it's time for her much-awaited return.

In the final moments of 'Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 6, Milius tells Nima that Cavill's snowcat has been spotted a few miles away, which means that she has completed the research and is ready to board the train. It would be interesting to see how her return would impact the ongoing chaos.

When and how to watch 'Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 7?

Clark Gregg as Admiral Anton Milius in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

'Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 7 will air on AMC+ next Sunday, September 1, at 9 pm ET. The upcoming episode is likely to have a duration of 45-50 minutes.

Six episodes of 'Snowpiercer’ Season 4 are currently available to stream on AMC+. You can watch the show by purchasing a membership to the streaming giant for $4.99 (plus tax). The first three seasons of the show are available on Netflix.