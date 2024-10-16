What 'American Idol' can't do, Snoop Dogg can: 'The Voice' coach takes huge gamble on Mikaela Ayira

Snoop Dogg didn't waste much time turning for Mikaela Ayira in 'The Voice' Season 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Mikaela Ayira, a 16-year-old from Georgia, started writing at the age of 8. She is also a fan of 'The Voice'. While it's an impressive achievement to participate in the NBC show at such a young age, her inexperience may pose challenges for her coach. Snoop Dogg being Snoop Dogg turned hard and fast for Mikaela, but some inconsistencies should give him pause if he’s counting on her to secure a win in his debut year.

Currently, a high school student, Mikaela works in coffee shops and at open-night gigs. The biggest stage she has ever stepped on is 'The Voice'. Snoop pressed his button the moment he heard Mikaela's lovely, soulful tone, while Reba McEntire turned as soon as she caught a glimpse of a big note. Given her youth, she may take several years to reach her full potential. However, her mood and lyrical expression are already well-developed. She's truly adorable!

Mikaela Ayira is a 16-year-old singer on 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/mikaelaayirasings)

Gwen Stefani picked on 'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mikaela Ayira's low moments

According to Michael Bublé, he would have turned if he had known she was only sixteen. Her range and lovely voice amazed Reba. Recognizing that her youth contributed to some inconsistency in her performances, Gwen Stefani wisely chose not to turn around. Snoop assured her that he would help her "get to the mountaintop," so Mikaela felt confident in not choosing him!

Mikaela Ayira picked Team Snoop in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@mikaelaayirasings/@snoopdogg)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mikaela Ayira composed her first song at 8

Students at Chattahoochee High School are incredibly talented, exploring a wide range of pursuits from academics to the arts. 'The Voice' Season 26 star Mikaela is a prime example of this talent. Since she was a small girl, singing has been Mikaela's greatest desire, and her passion for it has only grown stronger over the years.

"I’ve been singing ever since the age of three. My mom introduced me to all genres of music, and that’s when my passion began to grow," Mikaela remarked. "When I turned eight, I wrote my first song and performed it in front of my family and friends. That’s when I knew that I wanted to be a singer/songwriter," she added.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mikaela Ayira has been singing since the age of three (Instagram/@mikaelaayirasings)

Mikaela Ayira turned to 'The Voice' following 'American Idol' rejection

Joining 'The Voice' was a challenging experience for Mikaela. However, she persevered despite facing a few obstacles. "Getting accepted into the Voice was something I have dreamed of for a long time. I auditioned with an open call process the year before and was able to get to the last round of callbacks," Mikaela said. "I didn’t get accepted then, but I knew that everything happens for a reason and that I would eventually come back to it," she noted

After that initial disappointment, Mikaela persevered and auditioned for 'American Idol' in Los Angeles in 2023. She tried out for 'The Voice' once again after returning from 'American Idol'. This time, she was accepted. “Throughout the whole process, I was feeling extremely grateful. It’s crazy because I’ve been a fan of the Voice my whole life. I couldn’t believe I was there,” Mikaela exaggerated.

Many people in Chattahoochee draw inspiration from Mikaela's journey as she forges her path and achieves remarkable feats. She concludes by encouraging all aspiring vocalists to persevere. “As cliché as it sounds, it is very true. I have been rejected and told no so many times. I’ve been denied roles, solos, and opportunities, and I used to let that get to me and make me believe that I wasn’t talented,” Mikaela noted.

She added, “Just because you get told no does not determine your talent and value. You don’t know what people may be searching for, their biases, or what they want. As a singer, I am never going to give up my dreams, and other people who aspire to shouldn’t either.”

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Mikaela Ayira auditioned for 'American Idol' in Los Angeles in 2023 (Instagram/@mikaelaayirasings)

