'Smile 2' Review: Be warned, bone-chilling horror sequel is definitely not for the faint-hearted

'Smile 2' follows a troubled pop star Skye Riley who is forced to face her past

Contains spoilers for 'Smile 2'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It is a risky business when a sequel tries to branch itself out from the idea of its predecessor, as the chances of the new movie replicating the same success are often low; however, 'Smile 2' takes a step forward in terms of suspense and gore compared to 'Smile'. Directed by Parker Finn, I must admit that 'Smile 2' is an intense experience that will have you on the edge of your seats, and some parts will undoubtedly leave you gasping for air since there is too much tension to bear.

Furthermore, 'Smile 2' not only expands on the concept of its predecessor, 'Smile,' but also broadens its range by delving into themes such as mental health, addiction, and the commercialization of pop singers, which mirror the realities of the modern world. I believe these additional elements provide thought-provoking commentary and give the sequel an advantage over its predecessor.

'Smile 2' adds fresh stakes by focusing on traumas and strained relationships

Dylan Gelula and Naomi Scott in a still from 'Smile 2' (@paramountpictures)

'Smile 2' begins by revealing the destiny of Joel (Kyle Gallner), who inherited the curse following the horrific conclusion of 'Smile.' In the new film, we are introduced to a new protagonist, Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who is a well-known pop musician with some mommy issues. Skye's life is far away from the expected glamor as she struggles with substance abuse. While attempting to relaunch her career, she witnesses her drug dealer, Lewis Fregoli (Lukas Gage), killing himself before passing the curse of the smile entity to Skye. From here on, Skye begins to experience eerie vibes from this, and as the story develops her world is turned upside down.

The plot of 'Smile 2' skillfully intertwines Skye's deteriorating mental health with the curse, creating a sense of rising suspense. The curse itself retains its terrifying effectiveness, but Skye's world, with her struggles with past traumas, her strained relationship with her mother, and, of course, the focus on the glamour world, adds new stakes to the storyline. In addition, 'Smile 2' maintains the dread and suspense that made the original movie successful, retaining the soul and the core of the terrifying universe.

Stellar performances add to the intrigue of 'Smile 2'

Naomi Scott in a still from 'Smile 2' (YouTube/@paramountpictures)

Naomi Scott is the star of 'Smile 2' as she carries the story throughout the film. Scott's portrayal in 'Smile 2' captures Skye's restlessness, she wrestles with passion and vulnerability. Scott's acting captures the character's anxiety, uncertainty, and desperation with extraordinary emotional depth. Rosemarie DeWitt also delivers an outstanding performance as Skye's controlling mother, adding tension and depth to their relationship.

Overall, 'Smile 2' is a worthwhile sequel that, in addition to the basic theme of its predecessor, introduces fresh layers that give the film its own distinct personality. Not only that, but the film astonishes by maintaining the original's intensity while also delivering exceptional performances. With its dread, engaging storyline, and terrifying visuals, the movie establishes itself as a fitting sequel to the franchise. I suppose 'Smile 2' is the finest way to keep yourself rejuvenated during this Halloween season.

'Smile 2' trailer