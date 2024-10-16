'Smile' 2: Naomi Scott’s 'scariest film of the year' lands wild first reactions

Naomi Scott plays the lead role in Parker Finn's much-awaited horror film 'Smile' 2

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Filmmaker Parker Finn is gearing up to turn your smile into a scare and scream just in time for Halloween. The sequel to his 2022 psychological supernatural horror film is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, October 18. Wondering if it's worth your time? The early reviews are practically screaming, “Yes!”

'Smile' 2 replaces most of the original cast members and introduces a fresh lot to deliver a darker and disturbing tale. Naomi Scott, known for her role in 'Charlie's Angels,' takes the lead as Skye Riley, a famous pop music recording artist who begins to experience daunting events ahead of her world tour. Joining her in supporting roles are La La Land's Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner from 'Smallville', and 'Fargo' actor Lukas Gage.

Fans hail the horrors of 'Smile' 2

A still from the official trailer for 'Smile' 2 (YouTube/@paramountpictures)

This year has seen several additions to the horror genre. But how many of them were genuinely scary? The numbers might be quite disappointing. Finding a horror film that makes you squeeze your eyes shut or keeps you on the edge of your seat is rare these days. Fortunately, 'Smile 2' delivers on both fronts.

Fans are blown away by the numerous scary moments that 'Smile' 2 offers. On X, one fan wrote, "Smile 2 holy sh-t this movie is a RIDE. Way more intense than the first movie in every way, yet also more fun. I laughed aloud a lot and there were 4-5 scares AT LEAST that had me SCREAMING and swearing. The kind of jump scare that takes a minute to come down from. LOVED it."

Highlighting how the sequel surpasses the original, one fan said, "Smile 2 is INSANELY good. This sequel out does everything the first did & has brought the series to a new standard. Surprisingly gorey, VERY well directed, genuinely scary. Naomi Scott delivers an Oscar level performance & that’s not an exaggeration. I'm still so shocked by it all."

"Smile 2 is superior to the original in literally every single way. One of the best horror films of the decade and one of the best horror sequels ever made," added another fan.

Smile 2 is superior to the original in literally every single way.



Giving a remarkable 8/10 rating, one fan wrote, "Watching Smile 2 was the most scared I’ve been in a theatre this year! Incredibly intense moments that don’t let up simply because you don’t know what’s real or not. The camera work and sound design is so creative and different in the best ways. Naomi Scott rules!"

"SMILE 2 is the most intense experience you'll have all year. Disturbingly psychological horror that will have you second-guessing everything you see. Naomi Scott stuns in a jaw-dropping performance. Parker Finn crafts incredible jump scares and powerful unease. One of the best horror movies of 2024," added another fan.

SMILE 2 is the most intense experience you'll have all year.



Disturbingly psychological horror that will have you second-guessing everything you see. Naomi Scott stuns in a jaw-dropping performance. Parker Finn crafts incredible jump scares and powerful unease.



The initial reviews are compelling enough for you to book your tickets now and make your weekend unforgettable.

How to stream 'Smile' 2?

Naomi Scott in 'Smile' 2 (YouTube/@paramountpictures)

'Smile' 2 is initially released in theatres on October 18. However, fans can expect the film to arrive on a digital platform either by the end of 2024 or January 2025.

Since the film is distributed by Paramount Pictures in cinemas, the film will be made available to stream on Paramount+. The exact date of the digital release is yet to be announced.

'Smile' 2 trailer

