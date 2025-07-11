‘Sister Wives’ star reveals husband's ‘painful’ cancer diagnosis after keeping it private for months

'Sister Wives' star opened up about her husband's 'rare and aggressive' health diagnosis – Meri Brown sends love!

‘Sister Wives’ star and Meri Brown's close friend, Jenn Sullivan, announced her husband Shawn’s “rare and aggressive” health diagnosis. Sullivan took to social media to share details of the health crisis and recovery. She posted a picture of herself and Shawn, which was taken on their 19th anniversary, just before Shawn began his treatment. She revealed that Shawn got diagnosed with “Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.” Since February 2025, he had undergone five weeks of radiation and two major surgeries. The surgeries included “the removal of a third tumor that had grown unnoticed just outside the radiation area.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Sullivan (@justjennreally)

“Shawn’s recovery has been a long & painful recovery, but he’s slowly gaining strength & getting back to the shop when he can,” she wrote in the caption. Sullivan revealed that she and her family kept the news close so that their kids could finish the school year without added worry. “But we have told them, have helped them to feel confident that we are on a good path,” she added. That’s the reason she also decided to share the news with the public. She acknowledged the random “check-ins”, prayers, and kindness that helped them carry through the journey.

“To those who’ve supported our kids without them even knowing why - we will forever be grateful,” she wrote. Sullivan decided to share the story at this time of the year because July is Sarcoma Awareness Month. The reality star admitted that the diagnosis threw a curveball at their future plans, but they learned to persevere. “While this road was unexpected, we’re staying hopeful, grateful, and committed to catching any potential recurrence early, & we pray the worst is behind us,” she added. Sullivan is known to be friends with Meri Brown, the first wife of infamous polygamist Kody Brown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Sullivan (@justjennreally)

She also appeared on ‘Sister Wives’ several times and became quite known within the fan community. Brown also commented under Sullivan’s post, sending her love and support amid the crisis. “Love you guys tons!!” she wrote. Many fans also wrote kind words in support of Sullivan and her family. “Sending prayers of healing and strength to Shawn and your family,” one social media user wrote. “I am glad you are raising awareness. My dad had a sarcoma on his arm. We had no idea this horrible cancer existed. Prayers go out to your husband,” another fan added. “So sorry you are going thru this. Sending prayers of healing,” a third internet user commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

“I'm so sorry you and Shawn are living through this. You're such rays of sunshine. Bless you both and your kids with health and strength,” a fourth fan wrote. “I'm so sorry you are on this path, sending prayers and comforting thoughts to you and yours,” another social media user commented. ‘Sister Wives’ follows the life of Kody Brown and his polygamous relationship with his four wives: Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. However, all wives except Robyn got separated from Kody and moved on in their lives. The latter is currently in an unhappy monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, and the drama is keeping the fans hooked.