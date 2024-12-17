Kody Brown turns broke as 'Sister Wives' patriarch blows up funds on favorite wife

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown claims she learnt money management via experience

Kody Brown has attempted to reassure viewers that there was never a favorite wife in his plural marriages. 'Sister Wives' fans, however, have found plenty of compelling evidence to support the claim that Robyn Brown was always his favorite.

Robyn claims that after attending the school of hard knocks, she gained knowledge about money management. However, Kody's extravagant spending on Robyn has finally come to light.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's spending on Robyn Brown revealed (TLC)

'Sister Wives' viewer expose Kody Brown's overindulgence on Robyn

One significant aspect that emerges from Reality Amanda's summary of Kody's expenditures on Robyn is that their honeymoon was more than Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown's. She also notes that following Meri and Kody's official divorce in 2014, they went on a Hawaiian vacation.

Fans knew about it even though it wasn't mentioned on the show. She says Robyn received a lot of criticism for traveling with six people at the time.

According to Amanda's conservative estimation, it would have cost at least $6,126.30 on the low end, but it was probably closer to $10,000. She does, however, add that it is more likely to be $20,000 because they most likely went on trips and purchased souvenirs.

When the public criticizes Robyn for using family funds carelessly, she responds by saying she saved her food money so she could afford it.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown and Kody Brown (@tlc)

Robyn Brown received special treatment

Reality Amanda also raises the sensitive subject of Robyn's nanny. Robyn insisted on having a nanny, in contrast to Kody's previous spouses, who also shared responsibilities for raising their children.

Once more, Amanda uses Care.com as a cautious starting point for her projections and makes significant cuts to determine that, over a ten-year period, the nanny would have cost the family about $100,000 in part-time wages.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown and husband Kody Brown (TLC)

Robyn Brown comes out winning property deal

In reference to Janelle, Reality Amanda thinks TLC may have paid for some of the landscaping on Kody and Robyn's property. Nevertheless, it was likely still above $7,000.

Amanda notes that Robyn seems to spend an additional $123,526.30 on "things the other wives don't get access to," in addition to the excess she appears to spend. She continues by saying things like, "More expensive houses, childcare, and lavish vacations."

Moreover, Reality Amanda adds that after relocating to Flagstaff, Kody started investing more in Robyn. The surface-level difference between Robyn's mansion with a heated driveway and Christine's home in Flagstaff was at least $450,000.

Amanda also mentions Robyn and Kody's most recent real estate acquisition, their opulent $2.1 million renovated house. She also talks about how, since they lacked the funds and the time was off, Kody insisted that they postpone Ysabel Brown's operation.

Unquestionably, it was a smack in the face because Robyn and her children are the subject of lavish spending even when Christine's home is taken out of the picture. That apparently makes the buying of the newest house even more insulting.