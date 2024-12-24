'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has a bizarre marriage advice that has fans pointing out the same thing

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown stirred up controversy with a bold statement about marriage and divorce that had fans pointing out the hypocrisy.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown stirred up controversy with a bold statement about marriage and divorce. As per reports, he said, "It's not divorce that sucks. It's marrying the wrong person." The remark left fans reeling, given they spent years following his many marriages. Netizens questioned Kody's part in the dissolution of his family since three of his four spouses, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, left him.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown Sister arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show at the Hollywood Theatre in April 2012 in Las Vegas. (Image Source: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For years, Kody presented himself as a champion of polygamy, touting its spiritual and emotional rewards. However, his actions have often reflected otherwise. Many believed that he gave special treatment to, Robyn, which strained his relationships with Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Critics have also wondered if Kody's idea of a marriage is more about control than partnership.

Kody's attitude towards divorce has been a contentious topic for years. When Christine left him in 2021, Kody framed her choice as a betrayal. He argued that she was to blame for breaking up the family. His recent comment about marrying 'the wrong person' rings familiar hence, as it shifts the blame onto his wives. Fans of the show were hence quick to call out his hypocrisy. They pointed out that Kody has been critical of his ex-wives' decisions; never really taking responsibility for his role in the breakdown of their marriages. Christine's journey, in particular, has resonated with viewers. After leaving Kody, she spoke openly about reclaiming her independence and finding happiness.

Not too long ago, Kody reflecting on his collapsed marriages, had also said, "We have crashed the ship. We survived. We are on the shore, but we crashed the ship. That's the realization. We crashed the ship, and that does make me terribly sad." He compared his situation to Cher and Sonny Bono’s split. “When Sonny and Cher got divorced, I was six, I was five, and it broke my heart." He added, "It freaked me out. I was like divorce is the biggest evil of, you know, it's just something that saddened me.”

However, on one occasion he admitted to his trait of sabotaging his marriages, especially with Robyn. As per People magazine, Kody once openly admitted that he has been sabotaging his relationship with Robyn out of anger and frustration following the collapse of his marriages with Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Kody explained that he did it as a way to 'punish' himself. He said, "I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don't love you. I'm in love with another woman. I'm in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of s--- to manage the relationship.’ And what it was just anger and I'm embarrassed."