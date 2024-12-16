‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown makes bold predictions about his children’s marriages

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown believes that love can still multiply, even though he is now living a monogamous lifestyle

Kody Brown wouldn't object if any of his children said "I do" to plural marriages. During the December 15 episode of 'Sister Wives,' he admitted that, despite his current monogamy, "I wouldn't really have a problem with any of my kids going to plural marriage, even though I would be warning them of some red flags."

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown predicts his children's future married life (TLC)

Kody Brown doesn't believe his children would want polygamy

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody doesn't believe a married man is on their want list, even though Aurora Brown and her younger sister Breanna Brown—Kody's eldest children with Robyn—expressed interest in finding a church full of people who "have the same life goal as me," as Breanna phrased it in the December 8 episode. "I could possibly see it if one of my daughters wanted to marry a married man. I don't think the experience they've had with our family would make them want to do that."

"I really wouldn't care to have my daughters in plural marriage," said the man who famously said that love should be expanded rather than split. "I really don't think any of my sons are interested in plural marriage, either."

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown doesn't believe his children would undergo polygamy (Instagram/@kodywinnbrown)

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown’s toxic marriages affected his children

Kody has stated over the years that he wants his children to pick plural marriages. However, fans have noticed that none of Kody's own relationships seem to be thriving. He also hinted that his children might not be adhering to his beliefs because of this.

Although he often forgets that he chose to move the family to Las Vegas, Kody places the blame for living in Sin City elsewhere. Kody often shows his desire for power over the ladies by denying them a voice in their lives.

However, Kody's masterful manipulation of the children's feelings may have been the worst thing they had to witness as they grew up. After seeing Kody fail so badly, why would anybody want to manage several spouses?

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown failed to set up a good example of his plural marriages (Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

Brown children Have already shared their verdict on polygamy

Many of the Brown children's thoughts have not been suppressed. In a conversation with his mother during a Season 18 episode, Paedon Brown said, "When we first went public, the purpose of going public was to say, ‘Polygamy works.’ I don’t think it works in my family anymore."

Due to the church's distaste for the Brown family, Maddie Brown's request to join the LDS church was turned down. After seven years of trying to join the AUB, Garrison Brown abandoned the group and joined the LDS church. He also had no intention of becoming a polygamist.

In her wedding episode, Aspyn Brown expressed her opposition to the custom, stating, "I don’t want to do plural marriage. I kind of feel bad that none of us want to, but it was just not what we were meant to do, I guess."

Some of the Brown family children have already shared their views on plural marriages (TLC)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC.