Robyn Brown's daughters Breanna and Aurora scare 'Sister Wives' star with their newfound faith

Kody Brown and his four wives opened up to the cameras about their lives as a Mormon plural family at the start of 'Sister Wives'. Unfortunately, the majority of the Browns have stopped doing the drill that supporters have come to love over the years.

All of their offspring have rebelled against their polygamous views throughout the years and come to the conclusion that Mormonism was not for them. Robyn Brown and Kody's oldest daughters, Aurora Brown and Breanna Brown, have gone one step further since they seem to have a new church home, according to a preview for 'Sister Wives' Season 19, episode 13.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown talks to her daughters Aurora Brown and Breanna Brown about them joining a new church (TLC)

Is Robyn Brown not ready for her daughters to date?

In an excerpt from the 'Sister Wives' episode that will air on December 8, Kody acknowledges that he started to distance himself from the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), a Mormon conservative organization that his family had been a part of for many years. He now identifies as a monogamist as a result of the retreat that coincided with his multiple divorces.

Nevertheless, Robyn continues to be active in the faith, and the program revealed that her daughters share Kody's views on the church. Robyn met with Aurora and Breanna during the scenario, and they disclosed that they were looking for churches from different denominations.

In order to meet someone who shares her values and life goals, Breanna told her mother she wanted to join a different church. Although Robyn acknowledged this, she said in an interview that she would rather have her daughter concentrate on the church as a whole than boys.

Aurora and Breanna Brown have found new church since filming 'Sister Wives' Season 19

Breanna and Aurora have found a home in a church since their Season 19 scene was filmed more than two years ago. In a July 2024 Instagram photo from Flagstaff, Arizona's Urban Hope Church, a Pentecostal church, Breanna is shown grinning and gesturing at the camera while holding a guitar.

Breanna seems to have taken advantage of the various youth activities it offers. The church seemed to have welcomed the sisters and done it in a familial manner.

Solomon Brown, the youngest son of Kody and Robyn, is also involved in church activities and may be seen on the youth page. The pair appears to have chosen not to attend any services, though.

'Sister Wives' star Breanna Brown at her new church (Instagram/@urbanhopechurch)

Kody Brown's opinion on polygamy has shifted over the years

Kody would be happy if his boys practiced polygamy, but privately terrified if his daughters did. He was happy when Leon Brown said they wanted to be polygamous wives.

We doubt they'd force the girls into polygamy because Kody no longer believes in it. We could imagine them having a date on camera for content. Or we may see Kody pushing it in the hopes that Aurora and Breanna will receive a spin-off on which Robyn and Kody can act as experts, leading them through the process.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown doesn't preach polygamy anymore (Instagram/@kodywinnbrown)

