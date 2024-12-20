'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown shares bizarre text sent to Kody Brown within 20 minutes of split

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown and her ex-husband Kody Brown finalized their divorce in 2014

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown has opened up about her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. During the latest episode of the beloved TLC show, Meri candidly spoke about her decision to end her three-decade-long marriage to Kody while chatting with her friends Brandi and Jenn. For the unversed, Meri legally divorced Kody in 2014. Speaking of their divorce, Meri said, "Within the week, he goes, 'Why did you do it so fast?' He's like, 'I don't understand why you did it so fast. You have a guy on the side waiting?'"

At that point, Meri felt insulted by Kody's remarks, noting that he showed no interest in saving their marriage and that divorce was the "only other option." Following his split from Meri, Kody went on to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Meri then disclosed that she texted Kody after their marriage was officially annulled by the church. "I texted him and he called me within 20 minutes. It was a good text," she said, as per Too Fab. The text message read, "I'm brokenhearted that our life came to this. I will always love and respect you. Thank you for many years of joy. I hope you truly will have peace now and I release you from any responsibility or worry about me. I got this."

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown sheds light on split from Kody Brown(@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reveals she was 'heartbroken' after Kody Brown's divorce

Parting ways from her husband of 30 years wasn't an easy decision for Meri Brown. In a previous episode of 'Sister Wives', Meri revealed why she decided to end her marriage to Kody Brown with the help of the family church. "It was a very, very hard conversation, hard in meaning heartbreaking because this is not what I wanted to do. This is not what I intended when I married Kody," she shared during the episode. The reality TV star further added, "Back in 2014, Kody and I did do a legal divorce, and for me, that whole process was purely for the fact that he could then marry Robyn [Brown] legally and then adopt her three older kids. But our spiritual marriage, our spiritual ceiling was still intact."

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reveals she was heartbroken after her split with Kody Brown (Image Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown dubs Meri Brown 'his favorite ex-wife'

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown may not be husband and wife now but they continue to remain good friends. In an episode of 'Sister Wives,' Kody broke down in tears while saying goodbye to his "favorite" ex-wife Meri as she moved to Utah after their split. "We had something special and it feels like it just all went to sh*t, sort of. I'm not bitter anymore. I'm not angry. I'm glad you and I got that figured out. I'm glad that we were able to be friends. I'm glad that you're my favorite ex-wife," he said. Kody added, "But it's the weirdest thing to be in that place. It is just heartbreaking in a way. And I love the life I have, but it's a very different life than what I had three years ago, you know? It just seemed like everybody else just went, this isn't important."