Robyn Brown plays victim again, accuses ‘Sister Wives’ co-stars of ‘campaign’

In the Sister Wives episode that aired on Sunday, November 17, Robyn opened up about her bond with Meri Brown. Robyn Brown feels that she never received support from several of her Sister wives.

Robyn made it clear in her comments that Christine Brown and Janelle Brown did not carry out their sister-wife responsibilities as well as Meri did. Robyn was devastated when Meri revealed that she was leaving Flagstaff and returning to Parowan, Utah. Robyn continued to hold out hope that Meri and Kody Brown would resolve their marital issues, but that never materialized. Kody and Robyn reflected on their past family dynamics after hearing Meri's news. Kody acknowledged that Meri's relocation was a fresh start that would benefit her, but he also felt "broken" and a "bit of a nostalgic."

"I saw these other plural wives and other families have this bond, you know, have each other’s backs, and I wanted that," Robyn recounted, recalling the early years of the Brown family. Robyn admitted that supporting Kody's connections with his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, was a necessary part of her role as a polygamous wife.

The TLC star shared that she was happiest when Kody and his other wives got along. Additionally, Meri remained close to Robyn, despite her strained relationship with Kody for years. Meri's readiness to be in a relationship with her was a "beautiful, beautiful thing," according to Robyn.

However, Robyn does not have a close relationship with her sister wives, Janelle and Christine. Robyn described not having a close relationship with them as "scary" and "threatening." Robyn admitted, "I mean, I’ve definitely felt like, you know, some of my sister wives haven’t had my back." "Definitely felt like there was a campaign against me kind of a thing," she added.

Oh, Robyn, please expound on your "campaign". It seems like you're living in a delusional world where you're always the victim. The truth is, there was no campaign against you. You were clear about what you wanted: to have Kody all to yourself. "There’s days when I just want to scream at everyone and just say, ‘You guys, what the heck?'" Robyn said, her eyes welling up. "What the heck?"

Robyn said, "Like no, this was not the way it was supposed to go." For years, Robyn clung to the idea that she would grow old as a sister wife. However, fans of 'Sister Wives' are well aware that this fantasy was ultimately shattered.

Even though Robyn and Christine were not close, she nevertheless urged Kody to resolve his differences with his previous spouses. Despite not sharing a bed with Kody for eight years, Meri stayed longer than she probably should have.

In Sunday's episode, Meri explained that she stayed with Kody for so long because he kept sending her conflicting signals. She refused to give up, holding onto the hope that Kody would eventually change his mind and try to repair their marriage. Unfortunately, that day never came.

For Kody, who felt upset by losing a third wife, Meri's farewell to him and Robyn on Sunday night marked the end of an era. However, Robyn stated that Kody received everything he requested. Robyn told producers, "It’s weird to me because I can see Kody’s sad. And he has gotten emotional several times about it, but this is what he chose."

