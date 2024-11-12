'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown throws shade at family drama as Coyote Pass tensions boil over

'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown shared an Instagram Story reflecting on the 'family drama'

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has never stopped calling out her family’s chaos. The 55-year-old reality TV star married Kody Brown in the '90s, and together they had six children. Over the years, Janelle Brown began to recognize the toxicity within her marriage. Ultimately, she decided to end their spiritual union.

Reflecting on her family struggles, Janelle recently shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of a tea towel with the message: "Family Drama: The gift that keeps on giving." She captioned it, noting she couldn't "pass up" buying the towel she found at a holiday show in Greenville over the weekend. This post comes as the Coyote Pass tensions between Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri Brown continue to escalate. Since the split, Janelle has embraced a healthier, happier life, focusing on building her businesses and establishing her own identity. However, lingering issues with Kody, especially over their Coyote Pass property, seem to persist. Janelle suspects that Kody might still have a few tricks up his sleeve, possibly impacting the shares she and Meri are due. Determined to protect herself and watch out for Meri, Janelle hinted at the need to stay vigilant amid Kody's ongoing attempts to complicate the situation.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown alleges that Kody made false claims about the family's finances (Instagram/@janellebrown117)

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown alleges Kody made false claims about family finances

In the latest episode of 'Sister Wives', aired Sunday, November 10, Meri and Janelle discuss how Kody refuses to pay off the Coyote Pass property, revealing their differing opinions. During their conversation, Janelle admitted she’s uncertain whether Kody will help fund it, while Meri confessed she isn’t worried.

“I mean, I would assume that if you, me, Robyn, and Kody all came together and put money in, we could pay it off, don't you think?” Meri asked. Janelle responded, “Yeah, but Kody keeps telling me he doesn't have money.” Later, Janelle added, “Well, there was always money… if we prioritized it,” subtly hinting at her suspicions regarding Kody's claims about family finances.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown shares different opinions about the Cayote Pass situation (TLC)

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown considers 'lawyering up' against Kody

The Coyote Pass dispute has been an ongoing issue, with Janelle recently sharing on the September 22 episode of 'Sister Wives' that she’s even considering “lawyering up” against Kody for keeping her in the dark about their shared plot. She voiced concerns that she and Meri stand to lose the most, saying the property is “basically the only asset we would be taking from the marriage."

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown considers "lawyering up" against Kody Brown (TLC)

Inside 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown's new Taeda Farms business

In late September, Janelle announced on Instagram that she and her daughter, Maddie, would be starting their very own family farm. The 'Sister Wives' star has always had a deep love for gardening, making this news even more thrilling. The U.S. Sun previously confirmed that Janelle filed for a business license with the North Carolina Secretary of State office for Taeda Farms on March 26, 2024. In April 2024, she and Maddie purchased 156.4 acres of land in Campwa, North Carolina, for $289,000.