'Sister Wives': Why Christine Brown and David Woolley’s relationship faces uncertainty

After 27 years with polygamist 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown, Christine Brown married David Woolley

LEHI, UTAH: 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown wed David Woolley shortly after divorcing polygamist Kody Brown, but there are indications that this new partnership won't endure either. Kody had two wives by the time he married Christine. 1990 saw him marry Meri Brown; 1993 saw him marry Janelle Brown; and 1994 saw him marry Christine.

Christine became used to being the new wife, since it would take Kody 16 years to wed Robyn Brown, his fourth wife. Actually, the marriage of Robyn and the addition of her three children from her previous marriage to the family were the main focus of the first season of 'Sister Wives'.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown and David Woolley's marriage seems to be in trouble (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

Christine, out of Kody's first three wives, suffered the most from jealousy of Robyn's relationship with their husband. By overtly favoring his new wife, especially when they had two more children together, Kody exacerbated the situation.

The 'Sister Wives' Season 19 cast member was upfront about her envy, but Kody took no action to quell it. Following 27 years of matrimony and six children together, 52-year-old Christine parted ways with Kody in 2021.

She soon became acquainted with David, and in 2023, she married him. But can their union last?

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's marriage to David Woolley looks short-lived (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown married David Woolley a year into dating

Christine met David in 2022 after divorcing Kody in 2021; they dated for less than a year before moving in together. Their blended family is large because David is a widower with eight children and 10 grandchildren.

Christine and David got engaged quickly, and their televised wedding followed. David seems to be very different from Kody.

Perhaps most crucially, for Christine, David is not interested in polygamy; he's calmer and less emotional than Kody. Despite David's lack of interest in being on 'Sister Wives', the most recent trailer for Season 19 of the show implies that David and Christine's relationship will be a part of the season.

Despite their seeming happiness, Christine and David's relationship seems too quick. Maybe they should have waited to get married and started dating rather than jumping right into a committed relationship.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown married David Woolley in 2023 (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

Formerly religious 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown went cruise drinking for her televised wedding

After being married to David, Christine has undergone a lot of change, and sometimes it's difficult to recall that she was once someone quite different. Christine used to be quite reserved and deeply religious, but these days she rides motorcycles and has tattoos.

Especially startling was Christine's move-in with a man she wasn't married to, despite the fact that her youngest kid was still residing in the home. Christine even went from never drinking to drinking a lot of beer on a drunken cruise before her wedding.

The 'Sister Wives' cast member's drastic transformation raises concerns since it suggests she might not be sure who she is. A substantial shift in personality like this doesn't feel normal or real, and it can be an indication of more serious problems.

The marriage may end because Christine will grow resentful of how much she changed to be with David.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown showing off her new tattoo (@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown 'stalked' the future 'love of her life'

Christine's admission that she had "stalked" David after reading his online dating profile during part 1 of Christine's 'Sister Wives' wedding special is another illustration of her dramatic change in attitude. She disclosed that she returned home and called off a planned date with a different man.

Christine said how she knew she had met David to be her "soulmate" and "the love of her life" after just one encounter. This creates unachievable standards that no marriage could meet.

After splitting up with Kody, Christine ought to have taken more time to herself so she could really get to know who she was. Rather, she was lonely, which made her hurry into a quick marriage with the first man she fell in love with.

The 'Sister Wives' Season 19 cast members don't have an easy journey ahead of them, but maybe Christine and David can defy expectations and live happily ever after.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown initially stalked David Wooley's online dating profile (Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

'Sister Wives', on TLC, will return for its 19th season on September 15, 2024, at 10 PM ET