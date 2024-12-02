'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown debuts hairnet on his selfish boys' trip

Kody Brown, the patriarch of 'Sister Wives', has made a number of problematic decisions, the most noteworthy of which concerns his hairdo. However, fans had to undergo a long hair regimen from Kody during the December 1 episode while he got ready for a road trip.

Some have even called Kody's hair his fifth wife. During the Sunday episode, he revealed that he works hard to get that appearance with his hair.

Does Kody think people like his hair?!?! The fact that Kody had to scrunch his hair to visit the security gate at the cul-de-sac makes us ponder how annoying he must be in real life.

We know this is for television, but we wouldn't be surprised if he did it for real. Kody's hair was certainly sending out tight ramen noddle curls.

We weren't prepared for Kody in this hairnet. No one is jealous of your hair, Kody! Did anybody inquire about Kody's hair routine? His hair is cooked and hard.

Robyn Brown claims 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown needed boys' trip to heal

'Sister Wives' star Kody went out to party, leaving his wife Robyn Brown and children behind. Unfortunately, his actions are not shocking to his fans.

In any event, he wants to enjoy himself and will stop at nothing to do so. To learn more about this, continue reading. Robyn and his children are gone, as Kody has left town and gone to Las Vegas.

He disclosed that he and his brothers, Scott and Michael, were taking a "man trip." Additionally, he declared that they would not be gambling, and that excessive swearing would be the worst thing they could do.

Fans, however, believe it is unjust that he was able to travel and leave his sole wife behind.

His ability to leave town did not surprise fans, but Robyn did not. But when it came to his departure, Robyn didn't appear to bother.

She believed it would aid in his recovery from the three divorces. Fans had a different idea.

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown seemingly 'alienated from 90 to 95 percent' of his 18 children

Kody's ex-wife, Janelle Brown, wasn't buying his reasons. In the Sunday 'Sister Wives' episode, Janelle hosted a graduation celebration for her and Kody's youngest daughter, Savannah Brown, without inviting the father.

According to Janelle, "Kody is alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children."

The aforementioned plus one is Kody's wife, Robyn Brown, the final woman remaining after Janelle, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown all left the former polygamist. By revealing in his own confessional that his family will only accept him if he excludes Robyn, Kody appears to validate Janelle's remark.

So Kody needs a divorce lesson. In many circumstances, parents host their own celebrations for their children's milestones, which exclude the other parent. That's the way it is!

To continue to claim that your children are "jealous" of your wife is a bizarre statement.

Kody Brown's boys' trip looks desperate for 'Sister Wives' patriarch

Robyn is quite foolish at times. She stated Kody needed the vacation to help him with his recovery, but what did he have to heal from when he manufactured all of this nonsense?

It's evident that he's the odd duck in his family. The brothers are like, "WTF?" How does visiting the cul-de-sac fit into a boys' trip? And the entire thing about dyeing his hair and wearing a hair net was amusing and bizarre.

Oh, Kody is spending his leisure time with buddies, not his children. We admire how these youngsters are constantly there for their mothers. It was Kody's fault, since he only cared about Robyn. Robyn received precisely what she wanted.

Oh yeah, you can go on a "man trip" but can't make it to Ysabel Brown's operation. He had Robyn on FaceTime the entire trip. That was very forced.

We do not want to see Kody with the boys. We want to see how he interacts with his children and wife. The land, the contacts with the former spouses!!

