'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown throws Janelle Brown under the bus for ex Kody's approval

Meri Brown backstabs 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown to get in the good books of Kody Brown

Regarding their ex-husband Kody Brown's repayment of their joint Coyote Pass property, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown seem to have conflicting ideas. During the December 1 episode of 'Sister Wives', Meri made the unusual act of conveniently relaying Janelle's worry over the status of the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, that both women share with Kody and his surviving wife Robyn Brown. This came after Janelle had previously confided in Meri about the property's status.

Janelle had already acknowledged that she is unsure that Kody will assist them in paying for it; thus, she feels compelled to "protect" herself with regard to her portion of the property. Meri said that she was "not worried" about the scenario when Janelle expressed her opinion that Meri should worry about protecting herself as well.

Meri must believe Kody "will take care of her" in spite of his financial predicament, according to Janelle. After that, the scene cuts to Meri denying that she had that thinking about Kody, saying, "But what I do expect is for him to be a gentleman."

Meri Brown snitches about Janelle Brown to Robyn Brown and Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives' (TLC)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown sold out Janelle for Kody and Robyn's approval

Even though Janelle tried to warn Meri in confidence, the information was soon relayed to Kody and Robyn following her move to Utah. Robyn tried hard not to show her real colors, but we still got the frustrated and furious face. Meri knew this would spark trouble the moment she told them what Janelle said.

Why was Meri betraying Janelle to Robyn and Kody just as we were cheering for her? Dammit to hell, Meri!! Why!?!!

Janelle was hunting for Meri when she backstabbed her and inserted a knife into her kidney. We felt horrible that they were treating Meri like an outsider, and we now see why Christine Brown and Janelle kept her at arm's length.

Meri is still yearning for Kody's approval/attention, rather than embracing Janelle and Christine. Meri continues to snitch on everyone and inform Kody about their conversations.

Either Meri is hopelessly ignorant, or she is letting Kody and Robyn know that she and Janelle are watching them! Meri throws Janelle under the bus since she can not stand up to Ramen Head.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown was thrown under the bus by Meri Brown (Instagram/@therealmeribrown/@janellebrown117)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reflects on her divorce decision following her emotional moment with ex-Kody

It's not yet time for Meri to let go. When Meri's ex-husband Kody sobbed after moving her into her new Utah house and referred to it as the "end of an era," she was inconsolable during the Sunday episode of 'Sister Wives'.

However, in his own confessional, Kody—who is now solely married to Robyn—expressed what was causing his emotions. Kody said that both his ex and his former brother-in-law Nathan Dilts, who had accompanied him to help with the transfer, were "confused" by his actions.

In his confessional, Kody went on to explain that his ex-wives, Christine and Janelle, both left him before Meri. Meri was crying and more torn than ever after Kody's passionate outburst.

Meri Brown shares emotional moment after moving away from 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown (@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown shamelessly wants Kody back

Meri is genuinely in pain and is attempting to understand why Kody is acting so emotionally. The only explanation is that he is giving it his all to be the star of the show's own atoning tour. He has demonstrated that, other than Robyn, he couldn't care less about anyone.

Why do you still disgrace yourself, Meri? Never assume that Kody would ever support you until it benefits him.

Meri would 💯 run back to Kody if he said that he wanted her back. And it is pitiful.

It's clear that Kody wants to reunite with Janelle in order to continue the drama, and because the show wouldn't function with just one wife, he would keep Meri hanging, which she most likely would do in a pitiful and regrettable way.

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown has Meri Brown in his grasp (Instagram/ Meri Brown, Youtube/ Sister Wives)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on TLC every Sunday at 10/9c. Watch entire episodes on Discovery+ and Max