'Sister Wives' on the rocks? Star's post hints at major delay to TLC show

'Sister Wives' could be trailing real-life events by as much as two years

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: The much-anticipated 'Sister Wives' has returned with Season 19, but fans are left underwhelmed. Despite the excitement surrounding the new season, many episodes seem to lag, raising concerns about how closely the show reflects the cast's current lives. A poignant social media post from Janelle Brown highlights this growing disconnect.

On Tuesday, October 23, Janelle shared a touching anniversary tribute on Instagram, celebrating two years of marriage for her son Logan Brown and his wife Michelle. The sweet post caught many off guard, not just because Logan's wedding was never featured on the show, but because many didn’t even know he had already tied the knot. While Logan’s choice to keep his personal life private is understandable, the post suggests something bigger: the show could be trailing real-life events by as much as two years, leaving a sort of disconnect from the family’s present-day realities.

Reasons behind TLC's delay

'Sister Wives' has often lagged behind real-life events, mainly due to slow production and TLC’s tendency to stretch episodes. A prime example is when Robyn Brown was shown persuading Kody Brown to reconcile with Meri Brown, even though Kody and Meri had already announced their split in January 2023. Or when Gwendlyn Brown was featured planning to move in with her brothers, despite already being married by then.

It seems TLC has mastered the art of milking content, especially with one of their most popular reality TV shows. Episodes often feature long-winded conversations mixed with private confessionals where the cast reflects on what they were thinking at the time. This results in barely 10 minutes of actual content in each episode.

The real reason behind the show’s delayed timelines could simply be because TLC can. The network tends to operate at its own pace, often dragging out personal stories to sustain viewership and ratings, regardless of how far removed the content is from the present lives of its stars.

Will 'Sister Wives' Season 19 align with the current timeline?

'Sister Wives' Season 19 is rumored to align with the cast's current real-life events. The season is expected to cover the heartbreaking loss of Janelle's son, Garrison Brown, and the emotional aftermath. It has already started incorporating recent developments, such as introducing Christine Brown's husband, David Woolley.

However, the season has had a slow start so far. There’s still hope that the pace will pick up as episodes progress. With Kody now separated from Meri, Janelle, and Christine, the show has plenty of chaos and drama to unravel. It seems Season 19 is deliberately pacing itself, perhaps to build anticipation and tension, a strategy that could pay off as the season unravels.

What’s happening with 'Sister Wives' cast in real-time?

The show might take some time to fully catch up with the 'Sister Wives' cast’s real-time events. However, it seems all of Kody's ex-wives are thriving. Christine frequently shares joyful moments on Instagram, where she offers life, relationship, and mental health advice. Janelle is focused on her new business venture, Taeda Farms, while Meri enjoys road trips with her beloved dog, Zona, and pours her energy into her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, especially during the Halloween season. As for Kody and Robyn, they remain quiet on social media, choosing to keep their lives private. However, rumors have surfaced about a possible divorce brewing between the two.

