What happened to Meri Brown’s ‘Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’? ‘Sister Wives’ star reveals bold plans for historic B&B

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Meri Brown, star of 'Sister Wives', has announced that she will temporarily close her cherished bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. The 154-year-old home, known for its rich history and charm, requires some tender loving care and renovation. As a result, Meri has decided to suspend regular visits to the B&B until the necessary renovations are completed.

Meri has not given a specific timeline for the inn's closure, noting that the duration will depend on what arises during the renovation process. Although this news may be disappointing for fans and regular guests, she has assured everyone that the closure is only temporary. During this period, Meri plans to host special events where visitors can still experience the home. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the inn’s website for updates on these events. In her announcement, Meri reflected on the inn's past with fondness, sharing photos of what the B&B once was while expressing excitement for its future. She hinted at "fun and exciting things" planned for the space, suggesting that the renovations will bring positive changes. Meri’s message was filled with optimism and anticipation, indicating that the next chapter for Lizzie’s Heritage Inn will be well worth the wait.

'Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown started to focus on ‘Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’ to escape from ‘controlling’ Kody

Meri Brown found herself seeking refuge in her work at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, a bed and breakfast she owns in Utah. Over time, she felt increasingly controlled by her husband, Kody Brown. Their relationship had been strained for years, and Meri often felt isolated and misunderstood within the family dynamic.

To cope with these challenges, Meri immersed herself in managing Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. The inn became more than just a business venture; it offered her a sense of independence and purpose, providing a respite from Kody's influence. For Meri, working at the inn provided a positive and fulfilling outlet, offering her a welcome escape from the emotional difficulties at home.

Who owns the ‘Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’ now?

Meri Brown owns Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, which she purchased in December 2017. Located in Parowan, Utah, the inn holds special significance for Meri as it was originally built by her great-great-grandparents in 1870 and remained in her family for generations. After the inn was sold out of the family in the 1980s, Meri made it her mission to reclaim the home. She succeeded in bringing it back into her family’s hands, doing so without any financial assistance from her then-husband, Kody Brown.

Since purchasing Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, Meri has been its sole owner and operator. The inn has become a central part of her life, especially following her separation from Kody. Despite challenges, including temporarily closing the inn after her mother’s passing, Meri has remained committed to preserving and enhancing this family legacy.