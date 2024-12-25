Sister Wives' Kody Brown has a bizarre rule that only his 'favorite' wife is allowed to break

Kody Brown's controversial rule allowed only Robyn to break it, sparking tension among his other wives

In TLC's household show 'Sister Wives', Kody Brown's rules often caused tension between him and his spouses, with some decisions fueling favoritism toward Robyn. One of the most controversial rules was his ban on body piercings, which he justified as going against God's plan. He required both his wives and children to adhere to this rule.

However, the dynamics shifted when Robyn entered the Brown family. Despite the ban, Robyn was allowed to wear earrings without facing any consequences. Even her children were exempt from the rule. This clear double standard created resentment among Kody's other wives and children, as they were expected to follow the rules while Robyn and her family weren't held accountable for the same. The favoritism became a major point of contention, deepening the rift within the family.

Kody's ex-wife, Meri Brown, has long called out Kody for favoring Robyn, which only doubled down the tension and jealousy in his plural marriage. During a new interview with PEOPLE, Meri was candid about how jealousy was the main reason for her marriage to break, saying, "Anytime that you expand your family, there's going to be a shift. You've got just the logistical things, but then you've also got the emotional things. I'm human. I'm going to get jealous." She initially believed that feeling jealous was a weakness and felt guilty about it. However, over time, she came to understand that "jealousy is okay. It actually can be used as a guide."

However, Meri remembered how Kody would say, "If you're okay with them coming into the family, why are you jealous? Why are you having a hard time?" But to Meri, dealing with jealousy in a plural marriage was not that easy. "Well, one, I'm human. Two, I didn't understand that it's okay to be jealous. I thought I was a bad person for having those emotions," she shared.

The situation only highlighted the double standard Kody had, where Robyn was allowed to do as she pleased while the other wives were held to stricter rules. This growing imbalance further fueled the tension within the family, with frustrations about Kody's unfair treatment of his other wives becoming impossible to ignore.

Robyn's repeated efforts to be Kody's favorite wife have clearly played a significant role in the unraveling of his plural marriages. While she once believed she had secured his affection, the reality now suggests that her desire for monogamy may be backfiring. Despite the favoritism, Robyn now appears increasingly unhappy with Kody.

"This isn't what I envisioned my life to be," Robyn said in a confessional of a recent episode, continuing, "I always wanted to live a plural marriage. I'm in this place where everything that's going on is just, it's taking away all those choices for me."

She further added, "I'm struggling with my identity and what it means and I don't see my future anymore and the hopes and dreams that I had were just disappearing before my eyes." Well, it seems like Kody's shifting attention, his narcissistic tendencies, and the absolute lack of empathy in the relationship might hint that the future is not so bright for the married couple. While Robyn had played her cards to have Kody all to herself, she is now also suffering the repercussions of it. Only time can tell if this couple can stand the test of time, or more like the consequences of certain actions.