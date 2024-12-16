'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown brags about 'loving companion' amid Kody Brown's allegations

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown found Kody's remarks offensive, feeling he had no interest in saving their marriage

Meri Brown may have hurried their divorce because she had a side piece, according to Kody Brown. In the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 episode that aired on December 15, Meri and her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, traveled to Las Vegas to see their friend, Brandy, where they talked about TLC star and Kody's recent breakup. Meri ended their polygamous marriage after 32 years of marriage. They were officially released by their old church authorities, which meant that their spiritual marriage was no longer acknowledged.

Meri told Brandy that Kody reached out to her within a week of their spiritual split. “He goes, ‘Why did you do it so fast?'” Meri remembered. “Yeah, he’s like, ‘I don’t understand why you did it so fast,” Meri added. “‘Do you have a guy on the side waiting?'” In answer to Kody, Meri said, "Really? You think that that was really fast? And no, how insulting." Meri explained that divorce was their only option and had to tell Kody that he no longer had any romantic interest in her. In a confessional, she reflected on the situation and questioned Kody's efforts to keep her in the relationship. "Why should I stick around for another 10 years, dumb a**?" she said.

Meri Brown rubbishes rumors of having a 'side piece' while being married to 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown (TLC)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown has a new loving companion

Meri ascribes her weight reduction success to her dog, Zona, which she lovingly calls her "loving companion." After her breakup with Kody, Meri focused on herself, lost weight, and launched her new business.

She recently revealed the key to her post-divorce transformation in an interview with Extra TV. Meri revealed that a major factor in her weight reduction and radiant beauty was her dog.

Meri Brown turning things around post-split from Kody

Meri felt abandoned, unwanted, and unsupported during her marriage to Kody, and her worn-out look was a clear reflection of these bad feelings. But ever since she and her spouse parted ways, Meri has looked refreshed, and her skin is glowing.

She has moved on with her life and is open to falling in love again, even though she and her ex-husband, Kody, still have a friendly connection. Not only has Meri's physical look improved since she and Kody parted ways, but her career and goals have also improved.

Despite the disastrous marriage, she gained insight from the experience, which helped her launch a new company called Worthy Up, a community devoted to assisting people in rediscovering their values.

Meri Brown trying to move on for good

Even though Kody, frequently mistreated Meri over their thirty-two-year marriage, she has chosen not to hold him responsible for the suffering she went through. Moving on and leading a baggage-free single life are now her top priorities.

Building her business empire, making memories with her friends, and spending time with her dog are her top three goals in life.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC