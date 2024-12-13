'Sister Wives' soulmates Kody and Robyn Brown's meet-cute story continues to take turns

In order to avoid giving the incorrect impression to other guys, Kody Brown, star of 'Sister Wives', disclosed that he did not want his wife, Robyn Brown, to go to church without him. Robyn asked Kody whether he was OK with her attending church with their oldest daughter, Aurora, in a preview for the Sunday, December 15 episode.

Kody answered, "As long as you guys aren’t blocking me out, I want to come sooner or later." He explained to Robyn why he didn't want her to be seen without him, "You don’t want to go too long without me because I don’t want some guy thinking you’re a single mom."

Kody and Robyn reminisce on the time they first met 🥰 Tune in to #SisterWives, Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/8alwUdx2c7 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2024

Kody Brown recalls first time seeing Robyn

Kody said that Robyn is the object of attraction for several suitors. After that, the pair pondered back on their initial encounter.

He said to Robyn throughout the chat, "The first time I saw you in our church, we made that gaze, that connection." "By the time you looked away, I actually said that was probably inappropriate; she is most likely married."

“The first time I saw Robyn—the first time I ever laid eyes on her—I was leaning over the back of a chair, talking to a neighbor behind me, and we locked eyes, and I couldn’t break away,” he lovingly said.

'Sister Wives' star Kody and Robyn Brown recall their first meeting (Instagram/ Robyn Brown, YouTube/ Sister Wives)

Robyn Brown shares her version of meet-cute

The father of 18 then urged Robyn to reminisce about her first encounter with Kody.

“I was sitting there with my cousin. I was looking around. I looked at you for a while, and the thing that caught my eye as far as seeing you was your laugh lines, because I love laugh lines. And then you looked at me, and a bolt of lightning shot for my body,” she said to him.

The TV personality added, “And a month later, randomly, I met Kody and Meri on my cousin’s lawn.”

'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown look back at the time when they first met (TLC)

'Sister Wives' viewers struggle to keep up

According to what viewers knew, Meri Brown met Robyn and then forced Kody to ask her to dance, but because she was a divorced mother of three, it took him a long time to determine whether he was interested. Now, though, according to Robyn, it happened in church, followed by her cousin's lawn.

As any viewer of this show knows, Kody fell deeply in love with Robyn when they first met. Robyn was comparable to having a midlife crisis; polygamy only made the process take a lot longer.

Furthermore, Robyn continues to be the most attractive lady in Kody's opinion for some reason. To be honest, it's good for them since love is blind, but these "soulmates" tragically left behind three women and thirteen children.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's stories are hard to keep up for 'Sister Wives' viewers (YouTube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC