'Sister Wives' fans can't decide who Ariella looks like after rare appearance—but it's surely not dad Kody

'Sister Wives' fans have watched Kody and Robyn Brown's children grow up on the reality show. During a recent episode of the TLC show, the Brown family made a trip to Coyote Pass, as per TV Shows Ace. Kody and Robyn were joined by their kids Ariella, Aurora, Breanna, and Solomon— all except Dayton. What caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was their youngest kid, daughter Ariella, who doesn't look anything remotely like Kody.

On Reddit, a fan opined, "I just kept thinking how much she looked like Dayton, who looks like Robyn’s mom…to be fair Robyn looks a lot like Kody's mom…so that makes sense.” Another echoed, “I think Ari looks like Kody’s mom.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, "I agree. I used to think she looked like Kody's mom---but she's definitely looking more like Alice as she gets older."

During the episode, Kody referred to Ariella as a 'naturalist' as she soaked herself in nature, playing with worms. Netizens were quick to also chime in on the same, arguing that Kody meant to call his daughter a 'naturist'. One fan noted, "Doesn’t 'naturalist' describe those that like to live every day naked?" Another corrected, "I took that statement to mean that she's joining a nudist colony when she turns 18." As the comments poured in, a viewer remarked, “I thought naturalists are nudists lol.”

Ariella, born in January 2016, also made headlines in September 2024, when Kody's ex-wife Janelle Brown called him and Robyn out on how they raised their daughter. “My kids from the very beginning knew that their dad was not going to always be there. I always felt like Kody and Robyn mismanaged the situation with their children. He couldn’t be away for more than three or four days because Ari just gets so sad or whatever. I feel like that was poor parenting. Throughout the history of the family, the other kids did it and they’re fine. They’re well-adjusted adults," Janelle said of the 9-year-old, E! News reported.

Kody once also admitted that from the very beginning, he struggled to leave Ariella for long periods given her emotional response. The father of 18, explained, “Ariella was melting down. She grabs my leg and won’t let me leave. And I’m like, ‘Robyn I need you to drag her off me.’ And she says, ‘She’s expressing herself. You’re gonna have to take five minutes and let her do it.’ She’s just dragging along my leg screaming, ‘Don’t leave me, Daddy! Don’t leave me.’ And I’m like, ‘Gah lee, man, this is hard.’” Despite Ariella's struggles, Robyn refuted that she stopped Kody from visiting his other wives. “She loves her dad. She wants to be around her dad. Yes. But did it ever stop Kody from going to another mom’s home? No, it didn’t. I wouldn’t have allowed it," Robyn stressed.