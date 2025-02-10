Sister Wives' Christine Brown claims she has ‘nightmares’ about ex Kody: "I wake up in a panic..."

Having moved on with her life after divorcing Kody Brown, Christine opened up about the nightmares that still haunt her.

Although Christine Brown has moved on from her tumultuous relationship with Kody Brown, the mother of six still has 'nightmares' about her ex. Christine was the first one to walk away from their polygamous family, a move 'Sister Wives' fans celebrated having watched her suffer for years in a loveless marriage. But, as they say, old scars take time to heal.

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' attend a pre-show reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas' at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on April 13, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

Now married to David Woolley, Christine on the February 2 episode of 'Sister Wives,' explained, "I do have a lot of dreams and nightmares, all kinds of ones where we are living together in the same house again," as reported by Reality Tea. Reflecting on the lingering trauma from her two-decade-long marriage to Kody, Christine revealed that she often wakes up in a panic, questioning her reality. "I wake up in a panic sometimes,” she said, adding, "I am like, 'Where is David? Where is David in all of this? Why am I married to Kody again? I don’t know how this is happening.'"

She shared, "Sometimes I still dream that I am with him. It's hard. I don't want to relive the past." When asked if she would do it all over again, Christine responded, "I am like, 'Not going to answer that question because I just move on. I am just moving on." During the same episode, she visited the Plotz Plot and gifted a dream catcher to the universe, symbolizing her attempt to move forward. She reflected, "I guess it’s changing your dreams from one dream to another."

While old memories seep into her subconscious on occasion, the reality star is otherwise thriving in her marriage to Woolley. Christine recently shared on Instagram that she and Woolley are opening a new Airbnb (her second) in Utah. Driving to the property, Christine expressed her excitement. She said, "We are on our way to Hurricane, Utah...We are opening up our new Airbnb. So excited!!" The property will feature four bedrooms, three of which will be private suites. She also asked her followers for help in choosing a theme for another property in the area.

As reported by Screen Rant, the news comes amid accusations against Kody about him mismanaging their family finances. Christine along with sister wives Meri and Janelle Brown have claimed that Kody spent their hard-earned money for his own benefit or to indulge his favorite and only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Christine revealed she had to always ask Kody for money during their marriage. Meanwhile, Meri and Janelle argued that they are struggling to get their fair share of their Coyote Pass property that was purchased with joint finances. As Christine moves on with her life with Woolley, she is determined to get her share of the same and has hired lawyers to nudge Kody into agreeing.