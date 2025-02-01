'Sister Wives' fans convinced they know why Christine chose David Woolley after ex Kody Brown

As Christine and Woolley’s whirlwind romance unravels in Season 19, viewers have come to notice a distinct dynamic in their relationship.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are convinced they know why Christine Brown chose David Woolley after her tumultuous split from Kody Brown— because he’s a pushover. As Christine and Woolley’s whirlwind romance unravels in Season 19, viewers have come to notice a distinct dynamic in their relationship, one that starkly contrasts her former marriage. Christine and Woolley's home purchase and new life together were celebrated by fans. However, they also noted that Woolley seems overly accommodating. On Reddit, a fan stated, “I would have loved to have seen them partner on this decision because I think she actually needs a true partner in life.”

Another viewer chimed, “Christine’s attitude in the most recent episodes of 'Sister Wives' has made her seem like she’s taking control of her relationship with David, making decisions that impact their life together without consulting him.” Others echoed similar sentiments, noting that Christine appears to dominate the relationship while Woolley passively follows along. In one episode, Christine and Woolley embarked on a house-flipping venture. However, it was revealed that Christine purchased a property in Moab without even Woolley seeing it. The move surprised many given his background as a contractor.

The stark contrast between Woolley and Kody is evident, with Christine openly appreciating how the former supports her decisions. Christine revealed, “So if I suggest something to David, he gets it done. It's immediate. My house in Flagstaff, I wanted to do all of these things in the backyard, but I never did anything. Kody talked about stuff, talked, but never really did it. So this is just very different. If I mention anything to David, it happens.” While Christine relishes Woolley's easygoing nature, fans question if it is beneficial in the long run. There’s a fine line between being supportive and being a pushover, and fans are divided on where Woolley stands.

Undeterred by public opinion, Christine and Woolley seem thrilled about their new life together. Their latest milestone— the beautiful new home—solidifies their fresh start. Christine gushed, “We already bought a house. It's a beautiful home — a beautiful brand new home, not a fixer-upper. And it's everything that we were looking for.” A major selling point of their new home is its proximity to their grandchildren.

She remarked, “It's like 10 minutes, 15 minutes away from Mykelti’s house. And then it's like 15 minutes away from David's daughter Ray's house. So we're just right by all of our grandkids. It's just an absolutely wonderful setup.” It seems like ‘Sister Wives’ fans will just have to wait and watch. Whether Woolley is the perfect partner or just an overly accommodating one, one thing is certain— Christine is calling the shots in her new life, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.