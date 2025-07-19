‘AGT’ contestant wrongly jailed for 37 years brings Simon Cowell to tears with emotional performance

'AGT' judges were moved by wrongly convicted contestant's heartbreaking backstory – 'DNA freed me'

It’s not every day that a wrongly convicted artist steps onto the ‘AGT’ stage and stuns everyone with his talent and resilience. Archie Williams walked on stage and shocked everyone with his heartbreaking story, nearly bringing the judges to tears. In June 2020, Williams appeared on the show and revealed he had been wrongfully convicted of a crime and imprisoned for 37 years. “DNA freed me,” he added. In his video diary, he explained the incident for which he was wrongly blamed. “On the morning of December 9, 1982, a 30-year-old white woman was raped and stabbed in her home,” he revealed.

“I was arrested in January. I couldn’t believe it was really happening because I knew I was innocent and I didn’t commit a crime,” he added. “Being a poor black kid, I didn’t have the ability to fight the State of Louisiana,” he recalled. He was given an 80-year sentence without the possibility of parole or probation. During those dark times in prison, praying and singing gave him much-needed solace. “This is how I got peace,” he said while choking. He performed an emotional rendition of ‘Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ by George Michael, with lyrics that reflected his second chance at life.

The audience grew emotional as Williams sang his heart out. After his performance, judge Heidi Klum was seen wiping away her tears. “I don’t cry for a whole lot of things that really did it to me,” she said. “That just went from you to me, and I felt you, and I’ve been thinking about you and your life. That was very powerful,” Klum added. Sofia Vergara praised Williams for not giving up on his hopes and dreams, irrespective of facing the toughest trials in life. “Even though you did 37 years, that didn’t break you,” she said.

“I can picture you watching the show, hoping and holding on to something, and now you are here. We love you,” the judge added. Simon Cowell started by praising Williams’ “really good” voice. “This is an audition I will never forget for the whole of my life,” he added, leaving the contestant awestruck. Howie Mandel didn’t have much to say and went straight to the point. “I love you,” he said before voting ‘yes.’ It was a “definite” yes for Klum and the rest. “I’d say we got about 3500 yesses here,” Cowell added. Through unanimous voting, Williams made it to the next round, opening doors to a new and hopeful life.

He ultimately reached the semi-finals of ‘AGT’ Season 15 with a series of powerful, soulful performances. Although he didn’t win the season, the show became a turning point in his life. Besides earning fame, Williams also garnered love from fans and recognition as a singer. “When I first came to AGT, I was so nervous because I used to watch America’s Got Talent in prison, and I would always visualize myself being there,” he told AGT: All-Stars, as per NBC. “Many times, when I was in prison, I felt like giving up. Music was what really got me through to freedom,” he added.