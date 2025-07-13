Simon Cowell’s son Eric had a blink and you’ll miss it cameo on ‘AGT’ — and it was super adorable

Mel B couldn't get enough of little Eric Cowell and neither could we

It seems like the 'America's Got Talent' judge, Simon Cowell, likes to bring his son Eric Cowell to work. Yeah, you read that right. Simon's son Eric had a super quick cameo during 'AGT' Season 20 Episode 6, which was released on July 8. Just after Anna Saranina wrapped up her dangerous crossbow act, cameras panned to the esteemed judges, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Simon, who were relaxing on their outdoor patio where Eric and his friend Ezra were seen chatting with Mel. While gushing over the boys, Simon told Mel, "Mel, they could be in a band," to which the former Spice Girls member replied, "You look, like, seriously cool, guys!"

Following that, a 10-year-old guitar player named Bay Melnick Virgolino took over the stage of the NBC talent competition and performed a remarkable cover of Lenny Kravitz's 'Are You Gonna Go My Way.' When Simon was asked to offer his valuable feedback to the young musician, he revealed that his son Eric had also recently started playing drums. "I really can kind of relate. My son Eric has just learned how to play drums. It must be the best feeling in the world for you and your mum and dad right now to be there after that because you’re so good. And you’re having the best time you’ve ever had," Simon said at that time.

On the other hand, when we talk about Eric's favorite 'AGT' act over the years, it's none other than Tonikaku, who competed in Season 19 of the show. During his audition, Tonikaku stepped on the stage nearly naked; however, before his audition, he told the judging panel as well as the studio audience that he was wearing pants. At that point, Simon mentioned that Tonikaku previously participated in 'Britain's Got Talent.' Tonikaku does 'body performances' in which poses mid-air. As per NBC, Simon told Tonikaku, "I think you are my son's favorite ever Got Talent Act."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Simon and his fiancée Lauren Silverman welcomed their son Eric in 2014. Along with this, Simon is also a stepfather to Silverman's son Adam. Simon and Lauren also have a couple of dogs. During an interview with The US Sun in 2022, Simon candidly spoke about his son Eric and how he changed his life for the better. "If Eric hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened. Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it," Simon told the media outlet.

Simon further added, “I’m a very different man to the one I was 10 years ago. Eric changed everything, to be honest... It almost hurts how much you love them. Then you start thinking, ‘When he grows up, what’s his dad going to have done?’ I think about that a lot." In a separate interview with Extra, Simon disclosed that Eric inspired him to cut down on his cigarette habit. Then, Simon explained, "He is really strict. If he catches me, it's like being back in school. He's the teacher. I have to sneak behind the hedges, and I'm having my four puffs, and I can see him following me around, but I said to him the other day, 'Thanks to you, I've nearly quit.'"