‘Shark Tank’ judges fume over this surgically implanted bluetooth earphone, call it the ‘worst’ pitch ever

This bizarre product left the judges stunned, and not in a good way!

Headsets to answer phone calls are one thing, but having a Bluetooth device surgically installed is ridiculous! This idea was indeed brought to the ‘Shark Tank’ stage by an entrepreneur named Darrin Johnson, who wanted the sharks to invest in Ionic Ear, a Bluetooth device that could be surgically implanted in one’s ear canal. Users are required to use a cotton swab-sized charger that should be inserted every night. There’s never been a product that’s been so out of touch with reality and business. Judge Barbara Corcoran felt the same way and didn’t mince her words while talking about the entrepreneur.

"That was the worst pitch," she told Business Insider, recalling the irrational business idea featured during the show's retrospective segment for its 100th episode. Johnson demanded $1 million for a 15% stake in his company to further build on the product. He described it as “implantable Bluetooth technology” that immediately changed the expressions on the investors’ faces. He went on to explain that the regular Bluetooth devices tend to fall out of the ear due to perspiration. “If you answer the call too quickly, the Bluetooth device will become dislodged,” he added.

Investor Daymond John, who appeared dumbfounded with his pitch, intervened to ask whether it was implanted into another device. “It’s actually going into your ear,” the contestant replied, leaving everyone in disbelief, and shark Robert Herjavec couldn’t help but giggle. John gave him the benefit of the doubt and asked more questions, like where exactly in the ear the device would be implanted. When he started rambling about the “surgery location,” it was the final straw. The judges couldn’t help but laugh at the insanity of the product.

“You guys are so close-minded. Please let him finish,” Herjavec prompted. Johnson explained that the device is inserted at an angle into the ear canal, transmitting sound before the eardrum. Before the pitch could turn even more bizarre, John opted out of the deal, saying he’s freaked out by the idea. “It’s pretty disturbing, and it freaks me out. I’m already out,” he announced. Things got even more absurd when Johnson explained that a Q-tip lookalike charger has to be inserted in the ear to charge the device. When Kevin O'Leary asked what if one misses and pokes something else, he claimed that it won’t happen.

At this point, Corcoran had had enough and called him out calmly. “Darren, I need to be clear in this before I write you off as a nut-job, which I’m trying not to do,” she said. “I’m out. This is weirdest damn thing I’ve ever heard,” she added. Herjavec, half-jokingly, asked if additional surgery is required for further upgrades, and the answer was yes! When Johnson hilariously compared his innovation to breast implants, O’Leary had an epic question: “Have you told anybody else?” When he replied yes, the shark joked, “You are still walking around free, I see,” adding that he’s out. Eventually, all the investors were out, and Johnson had to go back home without a deal.