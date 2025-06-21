Alarm clock that cooks bacon? 5 weirdest ‘Shark Tank’ pitches you have to see to believe

From invasive tech to gold-spinning gadgets, these ‘Shark Tank’ pitches are so strange, they couldn't be real (but they are)

Since its debut in 2009, 'Shark Tank' has become a launchpad for some of the most innovative—and often bizarre—business ideas ever pitched on television. The show is famous for turning underdog entrepreneurs into millionaires, but not every pitch earns a bite. Some ideas are so outlandish, confusing, or downright hilarious that they instantly go viral, even if they leave the Tank empty-handed. Whether it’s bacon-cooking alarm clocks, surgically implanted Bluetooth, or a mirror that lies to you, these entrepreneurs dared to dream big… maybe too big.

5) Iconic Ear

Imagine replacing earbuds with a Bluetooth surgically implanted into your ear canal! That was the premise of Ionic Ear. During the very first episode of season 1, inventor Darrin Johnson asked for $1M for 15% equity, but the Sharks recoiled at the thought of surgery and implanted hardware. Barbara Corcoran said the idea was "uncomfortable," while Kevin O’Leary suggested that "the authorities should arrest the entrepreneur," highlighting its extreme concept, as reported by Sharktank recap. No deals were made, and the idea never progressed beyond concept. Still, the pitch remains iconic for its daring and dystopian vision.

4) Guard Lama

Who needs alarm systems when you can have a llama? In season 8, entrepreneurs Joseph Parisi and Nick Nevarez brought a live llama to pitch a llama-powered security device, complete with app alerts. They asked for $100K for 5% equity, citing llama kicks and screeches as a defense systemDespite animal antics and liability concerns, Barbara Corcoran still offered to invest $100K loan-free for 20% equity plus $2 per unit. Though they took the deal, the company eventually collapsed amid customer complaints and internal scandals, as reported by SlashGear. The spectacle of a llama in the Tank made it a viral classic.

3) Skinny Mirror

Belinda Jasmine invented a full-length mirror designed to make you look slimmer using curved glass. Kevin O'Leary called it a “sham” and refused even to let others invest. Although it briefly gained social media traction, the company has since faded out, with sales never taking off. The pitch still stands out for its bold gimmick-and-no-substance combo.

2) Wake ‘N Bacon: Alarm Clock That Cooks Bacon

Early in Season 2, Matty Sallin unveiled Wake ‘N Bacon, an alarm clock designed to fry bacon beside your bed. He asked for $40K for 20%, demonstrating with sizzling bacon, but the Sharks immediately raised fire safety and liability concerns. Kevin O’Leary quipped, "You’ve got no projections… and it’s going to catch on fire." Unsurprisingly, no deal was made.

1) Sullivan Generator: Free Energy... and Gold?

Season 3 saw Texan inventor Mark Sullivan pitch a machine that harnesses ocean water to generate electricity and GOLD—yes, gold! The Sharks were baffled; they saw no science to back it. Sullivan left empty-handed with no deals. The pitch lingered on as one of the show’s most scientifically improbable—and memorably bold—eureka moments. Even Business Insider ranked this pitch as one of the most outrageous in the history of 'Shark Tank.'