‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur breaks down while pitching baby-inspired clothline — walks away with $100K

This contestant's passion for her baby brand, prompted Damond John to invest in $100k and fans can't stop praisin him.

'Shark Tank 'Season 16 featured many compelling pitches. While most entrepreneurs aimed for personal gain, some offered solutions to real-world problems. In a recent episode of the show, Carrie Shaltz Haslup, founder of a baby clothing brand, opened her pitch with a beaming smile. Pitching her brand, Haslup said, "When my niece was born, I watched my brother and sister-in-law struggle to get her in and out of baby clothes."

Haslup continued, "Why are these ding dongs trying to stuff the baby into a sausage casing?" She further explained to the sharks how this question made her so "obsessed" that for months she kept looking for a piece of clothing that avoids the baby's head and arms altogether but was left disheartened, as such a product didn't exist. Enter: Tabeeze. Tabeeze offers an exclusive range of baby clothes, like bottom-up bodysuits, tees, and rompers with buttoned shoulders, which allow parents or caregivers to change babies without giving them a hard time. All the sharks, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, were immediately on board. Haslup asked for a $100,000 investment in exchange for 10% equity in her company. However, things took an interesting turn when the founder of the company revealed she was an architect and shared how she got into the clothing business.

"My husband and I were going through the trials and tribulations of trying to have our own family, and for medical reasons it was advised that I not carry the child on my own," said Haslup, trying to hold back her tears. She added, "It took us a long time, and we had to go through the alternate route, and my daughter was eventually born from surrogacy." She later told the sharks it was “good crying” and explained that she wanted something simple for her daughter; she wanted something that's "easy-peasy" way of clothing, and so she "figured it out."

Greiner told Haslup, "To me it seems like a total licensing play," and later backed out, and so did other sharks except John, who said, "It's a hard one." While he praised Haslup for her passion. He recounted the offer and said, "I would take 45%." However, she later realized that her father owned a decent percentage of the company, so he brought it down to 33.3 %, prompting Haslup to seal the deal.

Fans also couldn't stop themselves from praising the budding entrepreneur. A 'Shark Tank' viewer gushed in the YouTube comment section, "She had a very nice personality and a real passion for the product and solving the problem for parents." Echoing the sentiment, another fan of the show wrote, "She seems like a fun, positive, and genuine person." Pointing out the Shark's generosity, a netizen added, "I can't help but respect the coming down from 45 to 33.3 from him there. Could have kept quiet and gotten more but came down anyway." After the show aired, Tabeeze saw a big increase in website traffic, sales, and social media exposure. With an estimated annual growth rate of 10%, Tabeeze is now valued at approximately $439,000 in 2025, according to Shark Tank Insights.