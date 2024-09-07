'Selling Sunset' The Other Halves: Here's how all the stars's partners have coped with Netflix show's drama

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agents's partners stay away from drama

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is officially the mouse messiest installment of the Netflix show with the whole cast looking to sabotage and backstab each other. However, some strong friendships weren't even jeopardized despite their co-stars' efforts. The viewers would agree with the fact that the explosive drama and scathing rumors have changed the group's dynamics forever.

However, having a supportive partner could have changed the dynamics of the multiple feuds and drama. The real estate agents's husbands often decided to stay off the camera and didn't come forward to support their wives. Things would be different to totally different if some of the reality stars' husbands had appeared in the Netflix show. However, we know their husbands and it would be fun to know how their spouses have reacted to their mess.

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chrishell Stause's spouse G-Flip has previously appeared on the Netflix show but decided to keep herself away from the drama after getting social media hate. However, G-Flip didn't hesitate to call out Nicole Young over her alleged homophobic behavior.

Additionally, G-Flip would also have tried to mend her strained friendship with Bre Tiesi explaining that supporting Chelsea Lazkani was important at the moment.

Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause and partner G-Flip are supportive of each other (Instagram/@chrishellstause)

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are the strongest and cutest pair of the 'Selling Sunset' franchise. They have been together for more than a decade and went through multiple ups and downs on camera. Romain has also proved that he would always be there for his wife in Mary's feud with Chelsea Lazkani.

Mary accused Chelsea of being a 'pot stirrer' and the duo had an explosive text exchange. Romain chimed in the drama to support his wife and slammed Chelsea. However, Romain kept his distance from Mary's feud with Chelsea over her outfit choice. If Romain was involved in the drama, he would have asked Chelsea to change into proper work clothing.

'Selling Sunset' power couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet met in 2017 (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 revolved around Chelsea Lazkani's husband Jeff Lazkani's alleged affair. Chelsea has filed for a divorce but has yet to finalize it. However, Jeff has made an appearance in the past season but didn't make a cameo in Season 8. Additionally, Chelsea didn't confront Bre Tiesi's accusation of Jeff making out with another woman in a lobby in the latest season.

If Chelsea had confronted her ex-husband, Jeff would definitely refuse the accusations and tried to earn the trust of Chelsea. He could have also slammed Bre for exposing their personal life of camera, just like Chelsea did.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani's husband Jeff is a managing partner at advertising agency Icon Media Group (Instagram/@chelsealazkani)

Nicole Young and Brandon Young

Nicole Young famously said in Season 8 that people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw shade at others and she was right, especially regarding her own marriage. Nicole has been married to her husband Brandon Young for more than a decade but he is yet to make his Netflix show debut. Although Brandon has been supportive of Nicole and her career, he has never spotted taking a stand for her.

However, Brandon would also keep himself away when Chrishell Stause yelled at Nicole and accused her of spreading hate. Instead of confronting Chrishell, he would have asked Nicole to calm down and leave the place for a while. Brandon definitely loves Nicole and he would want her to focus on her mental health.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole and Brandon Young have been together for more than a decade (Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

Alanna Whittaker and Adam Gold

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Whittaker and Adam Gold are another strong couple and they never take a step back during their worst. Alanna is new at the real estate firm and she has tried to avoid drama and feuds with her co-stars. However, she definitely landed in trouble during the premiere episode.

She bid for the Manhattan listing despite knowing that the place was Chelsea Lazkani's expertise. Adam has yet to make his Netflix debut but if Alanna went to her husband for his advice, he would have supported his wife. Adam would have told Alanna to give her best to bag the listing.