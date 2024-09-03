#SaveDeadBoyDetectives trends as Netflix cancels 'incredible' show after Season 1

Despite a strong start, the 'Dead Boy Detectives' popularity plummeted after its premiere on April 25 which was a swift and steep decline

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dead Boy Detectives', the supernatural horror series on Netflix, has been canceled after Season 1. The show, which follows a group of teenage detectives as they solve paranormal cases, has gained a loyal fan base and received positive reviews from critics. However, despite its popularity, Netflix has decided not to renew the show for a second season.

Based on Neil Gaiman's DC comic, 'Dead Boy Detectives' premiered on Netflix in April 2024 but failed to sustain viewership. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri starred as the ghostly detectives Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, solving paranormal crimes alongside their castmates. Despite its unique spin on the detective genre and faithful adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's DC Comics source material, Netflix didn't see its potential.

Why did Netflix cancel 'Dead Boy Detectives'?

The cancellation of 'Dead Boy Detectives' starts to make sense when you look at the viewership numbers. Despite a strong start, the show's popularity plummeted after its premiere on April 25, 2024. It managed to cling to Netflix's Top 10 English TV charts for three weeks, but that was as good as it got. A closer look at the numbers reveals a shocking drop-off. The show pulled in a modest 3.1 million views in its first three days, rising to 5 million in its first week. But by week three, interest had waned, with views dwindling to just 1.8 million. It was a swift and steep decline and one that ultimately sealed the show's fate.

It's no secret that Netflix's renewal decisions can be mysterious, but one thing is clear, if viewers don't stick around, the show is doomed. Sadly, 'Dead Boy Detectives' couldn't sustain the momentum, and its rapid decline led to its cancellation after just one season.

Is Netflix's one-season wonder curse claiming another victim with 'Dead Boy Detectives'?

Netflix's decision to cancel 'Dead Boy Detectives' is actually really scary when you think of it. It's a great horror show that came out in 2024, but that wasn't enough to keep it alive. Sadly, it's not the only show that got canceled too soon. Remember '1899', a cool sci-fi mystery show from Germany? It did well at first and people loved it, but Netflix stopped it after just one season. It's not alone - other shows like 'The OA' and 'Sense8' met the same fate. It's like a graveyard of good shows that didn't get the chance to reach their full potential, just because they did not have a dedicated viewership count.

Internet shreds Netflix as 'Dead Boy Detectives' Season 2 gets canceled

Many fans took to X to express their disappointment on Netflix for canceling 'Dead Boy Detectives' Season 2 with #savedeadboydetectives trending on the platform. One fan wrote, "Netflix you don't deserve dead boy detectives. You don't deserve anything," while another upset fan shared, "i’m so sick of netflix creating fresh, new, interesting shows just to not promote them and then cancel them while continuing to produce the same mediocre bullshit."

"Surely netflix cancelling #DeadBoyDetectives after one season yet again not giving a series a chance to find an audience is hugely detrimental. People just won’t give any new series a chance as the risk of cancellation after one season is so high on," said one disappointed fan.

One fan commented, "nearly 10 million people watched #DeadBoyDetectives in the first 3 weeks! it was in the top 10! i'm sure millions more watched it after! how many more would have if they'd been able to believe netflix wouldn't cancel it???"

An angry fan said, "Time to cancel Netflix," while another wrote, "I am so mad this isn't fair."

