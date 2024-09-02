Top 10 Netflix TV shows: 'The Accident' climbs the chart but chilling true-crime show retains #1 spot

Here's a look at the top 10 Netflix shows of this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Navigating Netflix's vast library can be daunting, but luckily, the weekly top 10 list is here to help. This list reveals the most-watched shows over the past seven days, making it easier to find your next binge.

This week, two familiar faces hold the top spots: 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 claims the No. 1 spot while 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' drops to No. 2. Fans of Anne Rice will be thrilled to see 'A Discovery of Witches' at No. 6 and 'Mayfair Witches' at No. 8. Check out the full top 10 list below, featuring shows from August 25 to September 2.

10. 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4

A still from 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 (@netflix)

Dropping its position to number ten, 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 has delighted audiences once again with its thrilling mix of superpowers, family drama, and apocalyptic stakes. As the Hargreeves siblings grapple with the chaos they've unleashed, fans are drawn deeper into the show's unique blend of action, humor, and heartfelt moments.

Elliot Page's standout performance continues to resonate, making this season a must-watch. With each episode delivering unexpected twists, 'The Umbrella Academy' proves why it's a fan favorite, dominating the Netflix charts and solidifying its place as a streaming powerhouse.

9. 'Dark Winds' Season 2

A still from 'Dark Winds' Season 2 (@netflix)

'Dark Winds' Season 2 is blowing back onto the scene at number nine! This gripping series picks up where the first season left off, with Navajo detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee diving deeper into the mysteries of the reservation. As they navigate an elaborate web of crimes and conspiracies, the stakes are higher than ever. With its unique blend of Native American culture, eerie suspense, and intricate plotting, 'Dark Winds' Season 2 is a must-watch for fans of the series and newcomers alike. Get ready for a thrilling ride full of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

8. 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches'

A still from 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' (@netflix)

You know that feeling when you discover a dark family secret? Well, imagine if that secret was a powerful witchy legacy! That's what happens to Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant doctor who's about to uncover some serious magic in her family's past. 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Season 1 is like a big ol' spell that sucks you in - it's got atmosphere, drama, and witches galore! As Rowan digs deeper, she's got to face some seriously evil forces that have been haunting her family for ages. It's like a wild ride that's both spooky and emotional, and we can't get enough!

7. 'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'

'Matt Rife in Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special' (@netflix)

Dropping down to the seventh spot on the list is 'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'. Matt Rife is a comedy star with a huge online following. He's built a fanbase across X, Instagram, and TikTok, and even embarked on a nationwide tour. What sets Rife apart is his incredible crowd work - he loves chatting with the audience and making them laugh. It's led to some of his most viral moments! That's why Netflix chose him for their first-ever crowd work special, 'Matt Rife: Lucid — A Crowd Work Special'. Filmed at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rife spends the whole show riffing with the crowd. It's a hilarious hour of comedy that's all about the audience. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

'Matt Rife: Lucid — A Crowd Work Special' makes the cut with its unique blend of improvisation and crowd interaction, showcasing Rife's excellent comedic skills. As Netflix's first crowd work special, it's a refreshing change of pace that will keep you laughing and on your toes.

6. 'A Discovery of Witches'

A still from 'A Discovery of Witches' (@netflix)

'A Discovery of Witches' is a cool show at number six! It's about a woman named Diana who finds a special book that's full of secrets about magic. She meets a vampire named Matthew who's also interested in the book. Together, they go on a big adventure to learn more about the book and themselves. This show is great because it's like a big puzzle with lots of exciting pieces - romance, magic, and mystery! You'll love it if you like fantasy and adventure. It's like a special treat for your imagination!

5. 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War'

A still from 'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War' (@netflix)

'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War' is a really popular show right now. It's an exciting story about the Wild West, with famous characters like Wyatt Earp and lots of action. We love watching it because it's like hearing a cool tale from history, but also super entertaining.

With its mix of history, drama, and action, this show is like sitting around a campfire listening to tales of the Wild West's most infamous heroes and outlaws. Saddle up and join the adventure.

4. 'The Accident'

A still from 'The Accident' (@netflix)

'The Accident' lands at number 4, this intense series follows a small town dealing with the aftermath of a devastating explosion that kills several teenagers. As the community tries to heal and find answers, dark secrets and lies start to surface. With its complex characters, moral dilemmas, and thought-provoking themes, 'The Accident' is a show that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. It's like trying to piece together a puzzle - just when you think you know what happened, new clues emerge! If you love mystery and drama, this show is a must-watch.

3. 'Dark Winds' Season 1

A still from 'Dark Winds' (@netflix)

Climbing the ranks at number three is 'Dark Winds' Season 1 which is getting popular on Netflix. This show is about two detectives who try to solve a very strange and scary murder on a Native American reservation. It's like a big puzzle that keeps you guessing and wanting more. The show is also about more than just the murder - it's about the people and their stories, and that's what makes it so good.

'Dark Winds' is on the list because it's a real brain-twister - you'll be guessing until the very end! It's also a show that cares about its characters and their stories, and that's what makes it so compelling.

2. 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily Cooper's love life will face major challenges in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 (@netflix)

At the second spot is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4. Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, navigating love, friendship, and career drama. Still reeling from Gabriel's pregnancy bombshell with her friend Camille, Emily must work with him to achieve a Michelin star. Meanwhile, her friend Mindy prepares for Eurovision and Sylvie faces a past challenge that comes back to haunt her.

The first half of the season is now streaming, with the final episodes arriving on September 12, 2024. Get ready for more romance, fashion, and Parisian charm in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4. The show is on the list because it's a fun and romantic show that's hard to stop watching. With its lovely characters, real-life problems, and beautiful Paris setting, it's a great choice if you want to relax and enjoy something nice.

1. 'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

A still from 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' (@netflix)

Stealing the number-one spot is 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' where the shocking true crime story of Laci Peterson is revisited. In 2002, eight-month-pregnant Laci vanished from her California home. Her husband Scott claimed he was fishing at the time, but suspicion fell on him when Laci's body and their unborn son were found in San Francisco Bay.

The documentary takes a fresh look at the case, revealing surprising details. Scott was convicted of murder, but the truth is more complex. 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' is a thought-provoking exploration of a famous case that will keep you guessing.