Ridley Scott is famous for his director's cuts, but here's why 'Gladiator II' may not have one

As 'Gladiator II' nears its release, anticipation surrounding an extended version of the film grows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 24 years after the release of 'Gladiator', Ridley Scott is ready with its sequel. While the historical epic film has all the attention of fans, there's equal excitement brewing for a possible director’s cut. Scott, 86, is famous for delivering alternate versions of his movies that often feel like entirely new experiences.

His 2023 film 'Napoleon' (2023) starring Joaquin Phoenix had a hefty runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, and yet, Scott had more to offer so, he released a director's cut. 'Blade Runner' and 'Kingdom of Heaven' are some of the many examples where Scott released extended cuts and proved that he isn't afraid of making bold choices. And so, as the release of 'Gladiator II' is around the corner, fans are buzzing over whether we’ll get another extended cut.

Why 'Gladiator II' may not have a director's cut

A still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures)

The original 'Gladiator' was 155 minutes long but Scott released an extended version, adding another 16 minutes to the film. So, it's fair to assume that he might do the same with the sequel. But the filmmaker has suggested otherwise. He now acknowledges that he is at a stage in his career where he has full control over his work.

“I’ve earned the right to have my final cut. I have the final cut anyway, so my cut that goes out usually is my fault. It is my cut. I’ll go around in circles. I won’t agonize because I cut during the film. I don’t get to the end and then start the cut — God knows that would take too long. I cut as I’m going, and I think it’s valid to cut as you’re going because you need to see how you’re doing and how everyone’s performing,” Scott said during a chat with Collider.

Meanwhile, the film's lead cast Paul Mescal won't mind if Scott ends up releasing a director's cut, the actor clarified to Collider. Stepping into the role of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen) and Maximus (Russell Crowe), Mescal is as much a fan of Scott’s films as any of us.

Ridley Scott reflects on his career and retirement plans

Ridley Scott isn't retiring anytime soon (YouTube/@colliderinterviews)

Ridley Scott has been making movies for five decades now, delivering one good film after the other. At 86, he has no plans to retire. Citing an example of Clint Eastwood, who recently made 'Juror #2' at the age of 94, Scott said, "He’s fu****g 94! I’m 86 now, so I’ve still got a few to go" in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It’s my passion and therefore my pleasure. I think it actually keeps me going," he further added. The filmmaker feels that he has to do a lot more work since he started late in the industry. "I entered Hollywood when I was 40 years old. [Steven] Spielberg was 19. George [Lucas] was 20. And Francis [Ford Coppola] was 22 or something. They were all from exalted film schools. All I had was a very good show reel of my television commercials," he told the portal.

When and where to watch 'Gladiator II'?

A still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures)

'Gladiator II' features Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. The events of the film take place two decades after the events of the original. The sequel revolves around Lucius's battle for survival after the invasion of Roman soldiers who kill his wife and force him into slavery.

The film will arrive in cinemas on Friday, November 22, clashing with Ariana Grande's starrer musical film 'Wicked'.

'Gladiator II' trailer