'Juror #2' Review: Clint Eastwood's last film is an underrated masterpiece that new Hollywood just doesn't get

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In his latest and possibly last film, filmmaker Clint Eastwood delivers a gripping tale of moral dilemmas, handled with just the right touch. 'Juror #2' revolves around Justin Kemp (played by Nicholas Hoult), a family man and conflicted juror on a murder trial who grapples with doubt, guilt, and morality once the evidence of the case unfolds.

The film reminds us of '12 Angry Men', a 1957 classic that made strong commentary on the flaws American legal system. Both these films explore how truth can become blurred when put under scrutiny.

Juror #2's powerful cast boosts Clint Eastwood's storytelling

Nicholas Hoult in 'Juror #2' (YouTube/@warnerbros)

The concept of 'Juror #2' is impactful and thought-provoking. Eastwood backs it up with a stellar cast to leave just the right impression on the minds of the audience. Nicholas Hoult is quite convincing as Kemp, the juror who finds himself in a tough spot. Hoult's ability to balance the character's predicament and guilt makes the movie engaging till the very end.

Toni Collette plays Faith Killebrew, an ambitious prosecutor, whose confidence turns into self-doubt as she uncovers inconsistencies in the case. JK Simmons as Harold, a retired detective on the jury too shines in his role. Every actor that appears on the screen brings something essential to this morally tangled web.

'Juror #2' is a courtroom drama you can't afford to miss

A still from 'Juror #2' (@warnerbros)

One of the many reasons why we loved 'Juror #2' is how Eastwood steers clear of melodrama and allows the tension to build naturally. The revelations and clues at frequent intervals kept us intrigued till the very last frame. Eastwood directs with his classic, no-nonsense style. The pacing of the movie is brisk but doesn't feel rushed either as it explores deeper themes like truth, justice, and imperfections of the legal system.

'Juror #2' is touted to be Eastwood's last film. If that's the case, we are content that he's leaving on a high note. Our only complaint is that Warner Bros should have made better decisions regarding its release. The studio tossed this gem aside, limiting it to only 50 theaters in the US. The film is an underrated masterpiece that definitely deserved a far wider release. Moreover, it turned out to be a refreshing break from the non-stop flow of superhero movies and horror films that has been crowding theatres lately.

If you love meaningful cinema, you can't afford to miss 'Juror #2'. The movie is now running in theatres.