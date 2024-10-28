Gladiator II: Every major character revealed and how they connect to the first blockbuster

Directed by Ridley Scott, 'Gladiator II' stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the release date of 'Gladiator II' inches closer, anticipation for the film is also mounting, with many fans eager to see the magnum epic unfold on the big screen. The sequel to 2000's smash hit historical epic 'Gladiator,' the follow-up will take place two decades after the events of the original film.

'Gladiator II' is already generating major hype ahead of its November 15 release in the UK and November 22 release in the US. Ridley Scott, who also directed the original film, is directing the sequel. So, if you were a fan of the original film and are considering seeing 'Gladiator II', let's first talk about the movie's characters and if they have any link to the original.

1. Lucius Verus

Paul Mescal in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonagha)

Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus, the protagonist of Gladiator II. Lucius is the one who will take on the infamous Colosseum. At the film's beginning, he is depicted living a peaceful life with his family and has had no contact with his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), for around 15 years. However, his life crumbles when the Roman army invades his house and forces him to fight as a gladiator.

Now, if you are living under a rock and are ignorant of the significant link Lucius has with 'Gladiator,' let us discuss it. It comes out that Lucius is Maximus's (Russell Crowe) son and is the rightful successor to Imperial Rome, but his mother sent him to Numidia to keep him safe. Such a strong connection to the original film not only pays tribute to the characters but also creates a genuine level of curiosity. In addition, I'm not satisfied with how this revelation was handled before the movie's release, as I believe that if done correctly, it may have added to the viewing experience.

2. Marcus Acacius

Pedro Pascal in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonagha)

The character of Acacius will be played by Pedro Pascal in 'Gladiator II.' Acacius is described as a Roman general who formerly trained under Maximus, and leads Roman armies into Numidia, decimating the province and capturing Lucius in 'Gladiator II'. Now a growing political figure, Acacius is hesitant to continue fighting for the emperors and wants a different life.

Despite his close bond with Lucilla, he ultimately became a gladiator in the Colosseum. Acacius, renowned for his deadly skills, embodied everything Lucius despises, leading to a thrilling rivalry. Although Acacius is portrayed as having been trained by Maximus, this character was not part of the original film.

3. Lucilla

Connie Nielsen in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures/@cubascott)

Connie Nielsen portrays Lucilla, a character inspired by a real historical figure. Fans of 'Gladiator' will recognize her as the same actress who played Lucilla in the original film, adding a touch of nostalgia to 'Gladiator II.' Lucilla, the sister of Emperor Commodus, emerges as a significant political figure, but following Maximus's death, she sends her son, Lucius, to Numidia.

In the new film, Lucilla fears danger from the twin Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), who regard her as a symbol of Rome's nobler past. Even though she does not identify Lucius when she first sees him fight in the Colosseum, she feels a strong connection to him and eventually discovers his real identity.

4. Macrinus

Denzel Washington in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures/@cubascott)

Denzel Washington stars as Macrinus 'Gladiator II'. Once a slave, Macrinus has become a successful dealer in arms and commodities. Wealthy and ambitious, he also harbors a deep resentment toward Rome's rulers.

Renowned throughout the empire, Macrinus supplies weapons, food, and other resources to Roman legions in Europe, while also managing a group of gladiators and mentoring Lucius. Additionally, Macrinus is a new character introduced in 'Gladiator II,' meaning he has no connection to the original film.

5. Emperor Geta

Joseph Quinn in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonagha)

Based on a real historical figure, Emperor Geta is portrayed by Joseph Quinn in 'Gladiator II.' As one of Rome's twin co-emperors, Geta serves as the film's principal antagonist and symbolizes the empire's moral decline. He is portrayed as stronger and more dominating than his brother, Emperor Caracalla, embodying the darker forces that govern Rome.

Given his youth, it can be assumed that this version of the character is new to 'Gladiator II' and has no connection to the original film.

