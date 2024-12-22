'RHOSLC': Why Mary Cosby is the real MVP of Bravo show

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Mary Cosby has openly discussed her son Robert Jr.'s struggles with drug addiction

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Mary Cosby has recently emerged as the real MVP of the Bravo show. The reality star was recently promoted from being a 'friend of' to a full-time 'housewife' and has proved that she's worthy of the new status. She has continued to give the raw insights of her family that no one has ever provided.

Mary has openly shared her vulnerabilities on camera and got candid about the real struggles of her son Robert Jr with drug addiction. Additionally, Mary is also one of the entertaining characters who finds a way to make the viewers laugh with her funny one-liners even in serious situations. In the latest episode, during a heated argument among the entire Bravo cast, Lisa Barlow left the dinner table in tears. However, Mary was focused on her dessert rather than unnecessary drama. Furthermore, Britani Bateman brought up the topic of Meredith Marks throwing up at the dinner table the previous night, which made both the viewers and Mary cringe. Mary's reaction to the discussion was both authentic and hilarious.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby is the queen of the Bravo show (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby claims Robert Jr might not be 'married'

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby was left shocked when Robert Jr revealed that he got married to his girlfriend. However, Mary has recently reflected that he still might be unmarried. Mary explained, "You know, like I always said. There's a certificate that you have to fill out once you get married, and you have to submit it and send it. And you have to sign it within 30 days."

She added, "If you don't sign it, you're not married. Your marriage is, like, not existing. And so I called everywhere looking for it, and he's nowhere in the city county building [as] married. There's no marriage on them two." However, Mary publically shared that she hoped that her doubts were true and her son was still unmarried.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby claims Robert Jr might not be 'married' (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby gives an update on her son Robert Jr

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby has recently shared an update on her son Robert Jr, saying he is in a great place. In the Aftershow session, Mary shared that Robert Jr had returned from rehab after a month and wanted to stay there longer. The Bravo show star said that she's proud of her son and is now putting some new boundaries in place.

Mary revealed, "He needs to earn that trust back with me." She further noted that she still doesn't give her son money and she doesn't want him to be around the people he was around prior. She also shared her concern, "He still kind of goes around them which is unhealthy and it just kind of scares me. 'Cause I know that's just like a spirit. And if you don't get away from it, it'll catch you and bond you up."

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby gives an update on her son Robert Jr (Bravo)

