'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow's loyalty in question after defending the cheater

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Lisa Barlow was recently dubbed as an 'awful' and 'horrible' friend after she failed to show compassion to Bronwyn Newport. During the latest episode, Brownyn opened up about her husband, Todd Bradley's infidelity and hoped for her friend's support. In the latest episode, Bronwyn opened up about her husband Todd Bradley's infidelity, hoping for support from her friends.

However, it was the perfect moment for Lisa to support her friend and offer the comfort Bronwyn needed. Unfortunately, Lisa chose to focus on hearing Todd's side of the story and delved into the reasons behind his infidelity. Lisa has already been accused of cheating on her husband and her co-stars claimed that's the reason she backed Bronwyn's cheater husband. Lisa notably questioned Bronwyn's intentions of victimizing herself.

Additionally, the reality star appeared to doubt Bronwyn's claims about Todd's infidelity, showing a two-faced attitude. While she attempted to comfort Bronwyn, she quickly began gossiping about her friend's marital issues behind her back. She proved to be a fake friend by expressing more concern for Todd than for Bronwyn. Lisa voiced her worry, noting that Todd would be upset after seeing Bronwyn expose him.

How did Bronwyn Newport catch Todd Bradley's infidelity?

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport exposed Todd Bradley's infidelity in the new episode. She shared that a few years ago, while the couple was on a trip, their daughter Gwen caught Todd texting someone on his iPad. Gwen informed Bronwyn, who then confronted her husband about the affair.

However, Bronwyn notably forgave Todd after he gifted her a ring with five diamonds and five promises. Despite the forgiveness, Bronwyn admitted that she still feels insecure as Todd travels for his work around 5 days a week. She admitted that her relationship is as hard as her co-stars.

Lisa Barlow defends her reaction to Bronwyn Newport's vulnerability

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow received backlash for supporting Todd Bradley despite his cheating scandal and she tried to defend herself during the Aftershow. She insisted that she would never have shared personal issues with the group of women she has recently met because "they don't know Todd, and you're subjecting him to judgement from a lot of people."

The reality star added, "Don't say things you want to forget that everyone else will remember." However, Lisa also elaborated on her concern about Todd's reaction to Bronwyn Newport's confession and revealed that it could have a negative effect on his professional life. She claimed that Todd's co-workers could judge him for the treatment of his wife which could also impact his new fund.

