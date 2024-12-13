'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant refuses to back down in ongoing feud with Mia Thornton

'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant addresses ongoing feud with Mia Thornton

'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Gizelle Bryant isn’t backing down as her feud with Mia Thornton intensifies. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Gizelle opened up about her feelings toward Mia after the controversial argument where Mia dragged Gizelle's daughter into the drama. The remark, which was understandably distasteful, has only deepened the rift between the two.

During the interview on Thursday, December 12, Gizelle discussed her previous statement that Mia is “dead” to her and expressed her anger over Mia involving her children in the dispute. She called it “disgusting” to bring children into adult conflicts, emphasizing, “They didn’t sign up for this—children are just off-limits.” While she made it clear she’s not afraid of Mia’s confrontations, she stressed that involving kids crosses a line. “After this, there’s no return,” she stated.

Gizelle also speculated that Mia’s actions were driven by desperation, commenting, “When you desperately want to think this is gonna elevate you,” but noted it clearly didn’t have the desired effect. She wrapped up by emphasizing her stance, saying, “She is dead to me.”

'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant shares her thoughts on Mia Thornton fued (Instagram/gizellebryant)

Mia Thornton drags Gizelle Bryant's daughters

The drama unfolded during the December 1 episode of the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' when Gizelle questioned Mia about referencing the "fathers" of her children in an Instagram post. The post touched on ongoing drama, where Mia's boyfriend, Inc, speculated about her potentially fathering one of her kids. In response, Mia told Gizelle she should have come to her directly with questions instead of airing them to the group. She then outed Gizelle's daughters, saying, “Your girls were sneaking boys in the house in DR. You didn’t want me to bring it to the group.”

Mia Thornton drags Gizelle Bryant's daughters in an argument (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Did Mia Thornton and Gizelle Bryant use to be friends?

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, Gizelle revealed that she and Mia were once friends, both on and off-screen. However, their friendship seems to have deteriorated after Mia brought up personal matters on the show. It remains to be seen whether the two will stay at odds or if they’ll manage to mend their friendship.

Gizelle Bryant reveals that 'RHOP' co-star Mia Thornton and she used to be friends (bravotv)

Has Mia Thornton apologized to Gizelle Bryant?

Gizelle also shared whether Mia had been given the chance to apologize or address the incident with her. The 'RHOP' star explained that while there have been opportunities, Mia has refused to apologize. Gizelle emphasized that she doesn't tolerate any disrespect toward her children and is deeply upset by Mia's actions. The interviewer then advised Gizelle to "not talk to the dead," referring to Mia being "dead" to her. Gizelle responded with a laugh.